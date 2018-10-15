Look closely. The gingerbread house in Opéra Louisiane's "Hansel and Gretel" is covered in real candy.
And when the brother and sister, played by mezzo-soprano Gillian Cotter and soprano Emily Tweedy, gorge on the sweet treats during the Oct. 21 performance at First Baptist Church, they know what's going to happen.
"The kids always love it when singers or actors eat real food on stage," says Cotter, who plays Hansel.
"They're like, 'Look, they're really eating.' I don't know why, but they're always amazed," adds Tweedy, who plays Gretel.
And, in order for the show to go on, the siblings must indulge because that triggers the witch, played by soprano Cassandra Black, who captures them.
The Engelbert Humperdinck opera is part of the company's Young People's Opera programs, the goal of which is to make opera accessible to youngsters in school shows during the week and for their families in public performances, like the one on Sunday.
"Most of us in opera have performed in front of children, and they are the most honest audience," director Julie Wright-Costa says. "They will definitely let you know what they think, and that's what we want, because we want this opera to be relatable to them."
The youngsters immediately clap for the things they like and won't hesitate to boo the bad guy.
And this action-packed performance promises plenty of reactions.
When Hansel and Gretel, who tease each other like a typical brother and sister, are sent by their mother into the haunted forest to gather strawberries, they come upon the candy covered gingerbread house, which belongs to a witch who takes them captive.
Wright-Costa assures that Humperdinck's version of the tale doesn't have the graphic elements of the Grimm Brothers' tale.
"It's filled with a lot of humor, and it has a happy ending," she says.
Not to mention lots of yummy candy.
'Hansel and Gretel'
Opéra Louisiane's Young People's Opera Program production
WHEN: 3 p.m. Oct. 21.
WHERE: First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St.
TICKETS/INFO: $17, (225) 377-2029 or operalouisiane.com