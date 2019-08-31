Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., in Hammond has announced its 2019-20 season.
The schedule is:
- 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26-27 — Southeastern Opera/Theatre Workshop’s “Cabaret.” Tickets are $21; $16 for seniors, SLU faculty/staff and other students. Free for SLU students.
- Week of Oct. 14 — Missoula Children’s Theatre's “Jack and the Beanstalk.” Auditions for the cast of 50-60 area students is Oct. 14. Rehearsals begin that day, with the production at 2 p.m. Oct. 19.
- 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 — “An Evening with Clarence Gilyard, Jr." Appearing in “Die Hard,” “Top Gun,” “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Gilyard will share his life experiences as a film, television and stage actor.
- 7 p.m. Oct. 25 — Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra's “Romantic German Masters.” Additional LPO concerts include the Yuletide Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and “Nature’s Awakening” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
- 3 p.m. Oct. 27 — A free concert by the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band.
- 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 — Performance by Durand Jones and the Indications. Durand, an SLU alumnus and his soul-influenced band recently played on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "CBS This Morning." The theatre will serve Gnarly Barley, a beer brewed by alumni Zac and Cari Caramonta.
- 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 — "One-Man Star Wars Trilogy," Charles Ross single-handedly plays all the characters complete with voice impressions, sings the music, flies the ships, fights the battles and condenses the plots of three films into one comedic production.
- 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14 — Hammond Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker,” featuring professional guest artists and local dancers.
- 2 p.m. Jan. 25 — Mad River Theater Works' "Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks,” which weaves music and drama to tell the story of Parks from her childhood in rural Alabama to her famous decision to “sit down and be counted.”
- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 — Aquila Theatre's George Orwell's “1984.”
- 7:30 p.m. March 5 — "The Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond" with Jack Wright and his musical and media presentation of Diamond’s greatest hits.
- 7 p.m. March 27 — TheatreWorksUSA’s “Pete the Cat,” based on the New York Times best-selling children’s books by author James Dean.
- 7:30 p.m. April 4 — The band Che Apalache, led by Joe Troop and featuring three powerhouse Latin American musicians, performs.
A complement to the Columbia Theatre season, Fanfare will feature many “home-grown” artists. Fanfare will once again showcase music, theater, dance, lectures, children’s events, and art exhibits, highlighting the myriad of talent university faculty and students have to offer in Fanfare’s 34th season.
Performances by campus ensembles will be scheduled throughout the season.
For information and tickets, call (985) 543-4366 or visit columbiatheatre.org.