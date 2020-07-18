- Baton Rouge Gallery has raised more than $28,000 through sales of masks designed by its member artists and is now collecting photos and videos of people wearing those masks. Email a photo or video in your mask to jperrin@batonrougegallery.org. The gallery will share the photos online. Proceeds from the mask sales directly help artists and the gallery. For more information, visit batonrougegallery.org.
- Ducks have taken over the Knock Knock Children's Museum for its third annual Duck Derby. You can win all sorts of prizes. Find out more at knockknockmuseum.org.
- West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen has these programs: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 1, Opening reception for "The Collectible Life of Mignon Faget" with a gallery talk with guest curator Nolde Alexius. The show runs through Jan. 3. The museum is accepting submissions (artwork, photographs, videos, poems, songs, journal entries or other creative outlets) from all ages (one per month through September) for its COVID art show, the theme of which is “Show us what you are doing during this time of social distancing.” The submissions will be shared through a virtual exhibit on the museum's social media sites. One entry each month will be selected to receive a "COVID care package." Middle and high school students can submit essays through Labor Day for the museum's contest. The museum is offering an online version of its annual summer history camp program, Blast from the Past, under the Do and See/Things to Do tab at its website. Each day features videos, hands-on activities and a few fun historical facts that tie it all together in a unique way. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonougemuseum.org.
- The Hilliard Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is featuring the virtual program "Spotlight on Shawne Major." To view the program and see her past exhibit at the Hillard, visit youtube.com/watch?v=MflARco6fmg.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
