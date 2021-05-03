"Creativity Behind The Mask: Southern University Laboratory School Student Art Show" runs through May 31 at the Louisiana State Archives Art Gallery, 3851 Essen Lane.
There will be a reception reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 6.
"This has been a challenging year for education," Southern Lab art teacher Christopher Turner said. "Students featured in this show are mostly virtual students. Due to covid, over half of the students were virtual for the first time in history. All works were produced in a mixed media sketchbook."
Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.
For more information, visit sulabschool.com.