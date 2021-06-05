The work of artists Brad Jensen, Jaqueline Dee Parker and David Scott Smith is on exhibit at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, through July 1.
Admission is free to the gallery, which is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The gallery also offers a virtual tour and sells art through its website, batonrougegallery.org.
Jensen, a freelance graphic designer, entrepreneur and fine artist, draws inspiration from vintage advertising and propaganda posters.
Parker is a mixed media painter and poet, and her show, 'House of Cards,' is inspired by these two forms of media. Her materials include antique literature and music books.
In his show, 'Follow the Rabbit,' Smith, a sculptor and mold maker, recontextualizes familiar objects and textures often humorously, dealing with serious issues of excess and consumption.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.