As the closing of another year brings calls to ring out the old and ring in the new, I’ve been wondering if it might be best to leave some of the old stuff around. The thought came to mind some weeks ago when my wife, who was redoing one of our spare bedrooms as a guest suite, decided a vintage nightstand would be just the thing to complete the décor.
That meant an afternoon at local antique stores. I usually hate this sort of shopping, but I went along for moral support. Even so, I ended up enjoying our scavenger hunt more than I thought I would. There was, after all, so much to see.
I’m talking about old hall mirrors, placid as lakes, that had probably reflected thousands of faces yet still infallibly registered my own. There were mahogany sideboards, their rich wood so burnished by time that it seemed to give off a palpable warmth. In one dusty shop, dining room chairs lined the wall, hung on pegs to save floor space. Mounted this way, they loomed like masterpieces in a museum exhibit, which struck me as about right. With their finely lathed spindles and intricate caning, they made a picture as sublime as any Vermeer.
As my wife continued to seek her quarry, I browsed a corner of antiquarian books, finding a 1918 edition of essays by Robert Louis Stevenson so masterfully bound that it looked in much better shape than my newer paperback version back home.
I’d expected to go antiquing and learn about the past, but what I grasped instead was a lesson about the future — or at least a way of seeing the future that now seems out of fashion. In making things so soundly, these craftsmen of yesteryear embraced an implicit faith that their country and culture would be around long enough to give their handiwork an abiding home.
My wife eventually found the object of her desire, a small piece with a drawer that slides just so. We got it for a relative pittance, and it’s not the sort of treasure likely to wow an appraiser on “Antiques Roadshow.”
What I like about the little nightstand, though, is its unassuming art — the way that it quietly affirms, in the soundness of its joints and its modest beveled edges, beauty as a way of being rather than a form of show.
As the world says goodbye to a year too often defined by the kind of expedience that seemed to have no higher horizon than the next election or business quarter, a little old table in a small corner of our household has given me my resolution for 2023.
I will try my best, whether crafting a sentence, forming an argument or building a shed, to make something that might last — and that those who come after me can regard with satisfaction.
