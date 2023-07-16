I work mainly as a magazine editor, a job that requires me to plan months ahead. What magazine readers see in December must often be arranged months in advance. These past few weeks, as the mercury climbed to triple digits and Louisiana roads buckled from the temps, I went to my office and spent most of each day thinking about winter.
It's a peculiar way to live, though it brings compensation. This month, while waves of heat rise from the pavement and our hydrangeas wilt in the sun, I’ve been taking mental respites in the frigid reaches of the future, where frost tints the ground and wind rattles bare trees.
Book publishers often work months ahead, too. It’s why a publicist recently me a copy of “Winter Solstice,” Nina MacLaughlin’s small volume of reflections on our coldest season of the year, even though it won’t hit bookstores until November.
After an hour at dusk in our garden the other day — my brow damp, my face reddened by the furnace of July — I sat in an armchair with MacLaughlin’s book on my lap as she recalled Yuletide in a place far beyond the South:
“Snow whispers against the window. It begins to collect on the sidewalks and on the branches of the trees, on the needles of the white pine, on the storm-blue berries of the juniper. The sky is pale ... All night the snow will fall, the radiator’s rasp and clang brings heat into the room, the kettle, quiet, waits to be warmed on the stove, to exhale, in a cloud of steam, its high whistle, urgent and bright.”
MacLaughlin’s book isn’t the only one on my summer reading list that’s set in a landscape of cold. I had mentioned here some weeks ago “Battle of Ink and Ice,” Darrell Hartman’s new book about rival explorers Robert Peary and Frederick Cook and their race to reach the North Pole. Each evening, I put aside headlines about heat advisories and dip into Hartman’s subzero epic, which touches on 19th-century adventurers, too.
Among them is Royal Navy Captain Robert McClure, who took a crew to look for the Northwest Passage and got stranded in the Arctic. Before McClure could finish the last leg of his journey, Hartman tells readers, “wind and ice forced his ship, the Investigator, into winter quarters, where it remained frozen in for nearly three full years.”
I first learned about reading’s power to lift me from one season to another in my south Louisiana grade school, where we were assigned to read Jack London’s “To Build a Fire.” Though the day was tropical and our classroom was muggy, my back shivered as I fell into London’s tale of a Yukon traveler struggling to survive in the snowy wilderness.
London’s stories have also been on my summer nightstand. Pass me a blanket — and maybe a parka, too.
