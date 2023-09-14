The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, is hosting its annual summer show and sale of new works by members of the Associated Women in the Arts through Thursday, Oct. 26.
The theme of this year’s show is “Hidden But Still Seen”.
This large 36th-anniversary show will feature work from more than 20 artists in a wide variety of mediums.
Local artists participating are Kathy Daigle, Kay Wallace, Pat Wattam, Patricia Ryan, Shirley Young, Frances Durham, Janice Evans, Andrea Phillips, Dana Mosby, Muriel Prejean, Kay Lusk, LaFon Johnson, Kim Pierson, Tonni McCollister, Becky Olivier, Debbie Shirley, Arlene Earhart, Chloe Eick, Donna Kilbourne, Terry Head, Laure Williamson, Debra O’Neil, Marge Champane and SuEllen Lithgoe.
Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
The show is free and open to the public. For further information, call (225) 924-6437 or email lizgalry@bellsouth.net.