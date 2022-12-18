We were at my wife’s high school reunion last month when Kelly, her fellow alum, discovered that his smartphone was missing. “I’m not worried,” he told us with a shrug. “I know it’s around here somewhere.”
In a roomful of fellow schoolmates, Kelly seemed to be having too good a time to fret over the latest tweet, text message, email or news update. Looking around the room, I noted that no one else was on a smartphone, either.
This gives me hope, at the close of a year in which much has been said about our collective addiction to online culture, that we’re not as dependent on pointing and clicking as the headlines might suggest.
A similar thought had come to mind over the summer, when I attended my own class reunion and found the physical presence of old friends no real substitute for a Facebook post.
As I had noted in a column on the experience last June, the choice between seeing friends online or in person is often a false one. When properly embraced, both forms of connection can mutually sustain each other.
My high school reunion, as well as my wife’s event, had been largely planned online, which made it easier for willing hands to handle all the details. And thanks to all those great reunion pictures snapped on our phones, friends could share and savor the evening long after it had passed. Even better, ex-classmates who couldn’t attend were still able to enjoy reminiscing through all the subsequent social media.
Does online life these days make class reunions beside the point? Pamela Paul, a New York Times columnist I’ve mentioned before, thinks so. Since we’re pretty up to date on each other’s lives through Facebook, Paul argues, class reunions leave us with little to say.
But I haven’t found that to be the case after attending two class reunions this year. Even in an online universe widely lamented for its tell-all sensibility, there are still things, it seems, that people feel more comfortable sharing in person.
At my wife’s reunion, a classmate’s spouse told me how she and her family are navigating a big decision about whether to move from their longtime home. Another attendee spoke of her pride in a grown son who’s gone through a rough patch and emerged better for it. I was moved to hear someone else reveal the emotional challenges of caring for a mother with dementia.
There were nuances in our chats that didn’t incline themselves to the happy-talk tenor of Facebook. But whether we were discussing somber topics or sunny ones, I came away struck by how real these conversations were — and how grounded they made me feel.
Now, deep in a Yuletide season that celebrates family and fellowship, I’m grateful that the easing of COVID-19 restrictions means we’re able to gather again. That might be the best holiday gift of all.
