A twinkling glow emanated from every nook of Mimi McGlasson Francez’s home which had just been decorated for Christmas, but the most beautiful sight was in her freezer. Each frosty shelf was lined with homemade appetizers — rosemary cashews, olive cheese balls and meat pies — all wrapped with care, promising warm tastiness to come for the holiday season.
Francez, a hostess extraordinaire, is always ready with appetizers to start her parties off right — whether at her home with family and friends or at a fundraiser for the Lafayette Museum Association of which she is vice president. She recently shared one of her favorites — baked cheese petits fours — slightly messy in their making but a delight to bring to parties for the “oohs” and “aahs” they elicit with each bite.
Her description of the recipe for these tiny squares of deliciousness made my butter-loving heart skip a beat. Hearing the ingredients was like discovering we had a dear mutual friend. “Old English spread, butter, dill and Pepperidge Farm very thin-sliced white sandwich bread — anything thicker just won’t do,” she said.
Could this be the same toasted cheese deliciousness my grandmother made when I was a kid?
“Does it call for Beau Monde seasoning?” I asked recalling this special ingredient that was a secret imperative of my grandmother’s recipe.
“Well, yes, if you can find it,” she replied.
Beau Monde is called for in an older version of the recipe Francez has used — Cheese Souffle Sandwiches found in "The Cotton Country Collection," compiled by the Junior League of Monroe. The elusive Beau Monde seasoning is a trademarked spice blend made simply of salt, sweetener, onion, celery seed and a pinch of an anti-caking agent. Often unable to find the spice blend locally, Francez leaves it out.
One ingredient not to be substituted or omitted is the Old English spread. This shelf-stable jarred cheese concocted in the 1950s was popular before the domestic cheese market became more diverse, thanks to improvements in technology and access to imported cheeses. In south Louisiana grocery stores, it remains relatively easy to find in its tiny reusable juice jar package (sometimes refrigerated, sometimes not) thanks to it being a key ingredient in local favorites like spinach madeleine and crawfish fettuccine.
As we slathered the cheesy goodness on each slice of bread, Francez recalled when she and a group of 20 fellow Junior League members made a batch of 400 cheese petits fours for a high tea. The toasty appetizers were so well received, the Junior League decided to include their version of the recipe under a new name — Baked Cheese Petits Fours — in their 2005 cookbook "Something to Talk About."
The process is tedious — spread three bread slices with the cheese-butter mixture, stack them, trim the crusts, cut in quarters, repeat. Then comes the messy part. Like frosting a tiny cake, you cover the entire surface of each petit four with the icing-like cheese butter mixture. Francez and I knocked out a small batch in no time. Good conversation, mellow Christmas music and an electric knife made our work easy and fun. (Plus, we were both experienced at this game.)
With one bite hot from the oven, I tasted a memory of my grandmother.
If this was not exactly her cheese souffle sandwiches, it was darn close. Good recipes, like carols and nursery rhymes, might change slightly across generations and from family to family, but their essence remains the same and the tastes continue to bring joy.
Baked Cheese Petits Fours
15 servings
Recipe is adapted from "Something to Talk About" by the Junior League of Lafayette
2 5-ounce jars Old English sharp cheese spread, softened
1 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons dill weed
1/2 teaspoon onion salt
2 loaves Pepperidge Farm very thin sliced white bread, crusts trimmed
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon paprika, enough to lightly dust tops of petits fours (optional)
1. Beat the cheese spread and butter in a mixing bowl until smooth.
2. Add Tabasco, Worcestershire, dill weed and onion salt, and beat until fluffy.
3. Spread a thin layer of cheese mixture on three slices of bread.
4. Stack the slices, lining up the edges as best as possible then cut the stack in quarters.
5. Spread cheese mixture over the sides of each quarter as if you are icing a small cake.
6. Repeat the process with the remaining filling and bread, placing completed petit fours about half-inch apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
7. Lightly dust tops of petits fours with paprika.
8. Place baking sheet of petits fours in freezer for at least an hour.
9. Once frozen, petits fours can be stored in freezer-proof containers or baked.
10. Bake the frozen petits fours in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until lightly browned.