As it simmered on the stovetop, Cathy Eid’s Lemon Chicken looked like any other pot of south Louisiana comfort food bubbling away, ready to satisfy. One bite revealed a delicious tanginess — something unique going on in this rich chicken and potato stew. The dish was familiar yet intriguingly different.
Eid grew up in Jennings, raised on her father’s gumbo and her midwestern mother’s fried pork chops with milk gravy. Her world expanded when, as a college student, she visited her parents who had relocated to Abu Dhabi for her father’s work. Intrigued by the vibrancy of life in the newly independent United Arab Emirates, she found a job and stayed for several years.
“I love Middle Eastern food, but when I lived there, I often cooked beans and rice," Eid recalled. "When you’re away from home, it’s the familiar comfort food that you crave. I’d visit the States and bring ingredients back with me to make étouffées and gumbos.”
Life would take her even farther away from the land of gumbo to live in Indonesia and later Singapore where she encountered a wide diversity of foods influenced by the cuisines of China, Malaysia and India.
Eid eventually made her way home to Louisiana, where a friend introduced her to her future husband, Simon Eid — originally from Lebanon and a newcomer to Lafayette.
Eid would have fun recreating the curry dishes, taking advantage of the banana plants growing in her yard in subtropical Louisiana to serve the thick curries with sticky rice wrapped in the wide green leaves as she had enjoyed them in Singapore.
At that time, Simon Eid and his business partner Robert Ajam were in the process of opening a T.J. Cinnamons franchise. The business partners would go on to open a series of original concept restaurants together: Siro’s Bistro, La Pizzeria and Coyote Blues. Closely connected to these restaurants in their start-up phases, Cathy Eid recalled lots of opportunities for taste testing the recipes with their various origins in Middle Eastern, Italian and Mexican cuisines.
Simon Eid and Ajam no longer own restaurants but remain in business together, owning and operating the Louisiana Furniture Gallery since 2005 (which was originally Stouma's). Reflective of their decades of experience in procuring fine furniture, the Eids’ home is beautifully furnished. On the day I visited, there was the added loveliness of the scent of a home-cooked meal wafting about the unique décor.
Elegance meets world bazaar in the Eids’ kitchen where a hand-painted Moroccan tagine sits atop the stove and a vintage Florentine pepper grinder is on the island — Cathy Eid uses both.
In her travels, she has acquired accoutrements, skills and spices from around the culinary world, but she swears by two Southern-born ingredients: Tony Chachere’s and Rotel tomatoes. Both bring flavor paired with heat to the various dishes on the family favorite list which includes moussaka, Moroccan-style chicken, Lebanese Cajun cabbage rolls, gumbo, her father’s stuffed roast and her mother-in-law Farida Eid’s lemon chicken.
As we wipe our plates clean with a piece of pita bread, I barely notice the Tony Chachere’s, which can sometimes overpower a dish. In this case, the cayenne-black-pepper-chili-garlic blend brings a subtle flavor of home to the meal as it melds beautifully with the cinnamon and allspice common in Lebanese cuisine. For a more authentic Lebanese taste, leave out the Tony's.
Lemon Chicken with Potatoes
Serves 4-6
Recipe is by Cathy Eid, adapted from a recipe by Farida Eid and originally printed in "Angels in the Kitchen," published by Hospice Foundation of Acadiana, Inc.
5-6 Russet potatoes, peeled and cut into large cubes
2-3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into large cubes
Tony Chachere’s, or other Louisiana seasoning blend, to taste
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 large onion, chopped
5-6 cloves garlic, chopped
3 cups chicken stock
Salt and pepper to taste
Allspice to taste
Cinnamon to taste, optional
1/2 to 3/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1. Season the potatoes and chicken with Tony Chachere’s seasoning and set aside.
2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan.
3. Add the onion and garlic then sauté until the onions are tender. Remove to a bowl with a slotted spoon.
4. Add the potatoes and sauté until browned on all sides. With a slotted spoon, remove and add to the same bowl of onions and garlic.
5. Add the chicken and sauté until browned on all sides.
6. Return the onions, garlic and potatoes to the saucepan. Stir in the chicken stock, gently scraping the bottom of the pot to release the browned bits.
7. Season with salt, pepper, allspice and cinnamon.
8. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to medium. Simmer for an hour, stirring occasionally.
9. Remove from the heat and stir in 1/2 cup lemon juice, adding more for additional tanginess if desired.
10. Let stand, covered, for at least 10 minutes.
11. Serve with pita.