“The first step is to pour the wine” — with these words, Conny Hibbeler handed me a glass of rosé as she began our playful lesson on how to make cassoulet, a white bean stew originating in southwest France.
As she laid out ingredients, she told me of when she was younger and had left Holland for Paris to work as an au pair taking care of two children. During that year in France, she earned money to later study at the Sorbonne University, where she enjoyed three-hour lunches and was introduced to cassoulet.
“I believe money was tight in the family. We ate a lot of spaghetti noodles and a lot of cassoulet with horse meat,” she recalled.
Cassoulet originated in Castlenaudary during the Hundred Years’ War when besiegement of the town prevented food from getting in, thus forcing the people to get creative with beans.
Since that time of using whatever was available on the farms, cassoulet has evolved into a specialized dish protected by La Grande Confrérie du Cassoulet de Castelnaudary — a brotherhood founded in 1970 to protect the quality and reputation of cassoulet via inspections, competitions, and the wearing of funny hats shaped like “cassolo,” the traditional conical clay pot used in making this hearty stew.
Cassoulet is not to be confused with a casserole. Though they share linguistic roots, a casserole has a broader definition, as it refers to almost any side dish cooked slowly in the oven and often found at potlucks, funerals, and the backs of fridges.
Though the recipe for cassoulet varies from town to town in its home country of France, in its simplest form, it is a white bean stew including meat — typically duck, pork, goose and mutton — either one of these or in varying combinations.
In the Hibbeler household, the cassoulet will vary from one pot to the next.
“My husband says, ‘Don’t ask Conny for a recipe. It always comes out different.’ I have yet to make something without substituting,” she said as she picked up a decanter and poured a splash of a mysterious cloudy mixture in the pan.
“What was that?” I asked, not wanting to miss an ingredient without taking proper note.
“Oh, a bit of a failed bechamel experiment,” she replied with a chuckle then explained, “I’m Dutch, and I let nothing go to waste.”
With that, she went into a story about a hole-in-the-wall cafe she had visited as an adult in Paris, where she fell in love with the vin de la maison only to find out that this house wine was a mélange of unfinished bottles of wine — all dumped together into a sink basin in the back of the cafe.
Servers would dip an empty carafe into the basin to bring forth a fresh serving of the ever-changing vin de la maison! Hibbeler laughed at the remembrance of it and broke into song in French — something about gathering with friends for a drink, “Et pourquoi pas? Et pourquois pas?”
Hibbeler’s approach is playful, practical and harkens back to the origins of cassoulet when cooks used whatever was available. She has made cassoulet with ground meat, sans meat and even Cajun-style with cracklings on top. That day, she made her “hurried mother” version of cassoulet, utilizing canned beans and prepared meats — pancetta, jarred duck confit and canned corned mutton.
She emphasized the gradual layering of flavors, noting, “If you make it one hodgepodge, then you get an odd taste, but if you layer flavors, they mingle — it’s like a conversation.”
To her flavor conversation, she added a few nontraditional ingredients. She included a pinch of nutmeg, noting that the Dutch have long used this spice in their cooking. (They even traded their claim to Manhattan in 1667 in exchange for the island of Run, one of the few places where nutmeg grew.)
“I put one carrot in because I’m Dutch, and cassoulet reminds me of hutspot (hotchpotch), a Dutch national recipe,” she added.
Intrigued by Hibbeler’s carefree approach and the delicious, hearty flavor she achieved in her cassoulet, I was curious about cassoulet’s versatility and so tried the recipe myself. Unable to find jarred duck confit locally and in the spirit of using what was available, I added a little duck fat to the pancetta as it braised. In lieu of the canned mutton, I added a bit of a wild hare of an ingredient — rabbit.
My husband had slow-cooked a wild rabbit earlier in the week. Though we did not have enough left over to make a meal, there was enough to add a layer of flavor to a cassoulet. Of all the wild game we eat in south Louisiana, rabbit has the mildest of flavors, and I suspected it would meld beautifully into a cassoulet.
I could hear Hibbeler’s voice in my head singing, “And why not? And why not?”
It was delicious. It might not have passed inspection by La Grande Confrérie du Cassoulet, but I maintain it held true to the spirit of the dish. Hibbeler’s recipe proved an excellent scaffolding for being able to use what I had on hand to create a delightfully filling, flavorful meal.
Cassoulet
Serves 6-8
Recipe is by Conny Hibbeler
1 25-ounce bottle wine — rosé or dry white, divided
8 ounces pancetta or thick bacon, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
½ stalk celery, chopped
1 clove garlic, chopped
10 ounces cherry tomatoes (optionally chopped, see step No. 7)
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon (approximately 7 leaves) fresh basil, torn, or 1 teaspoon dried basil
1 carrot, chopped
⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon liquid aminos or soy sauce
1 sprig fresh thyme or ⅛ teaspoon dried thyme
3 15-ounce cans cannellini beans (or other white bean such as great northern), rinsed and drained
1 2.8-ounce jar duck rillettes or duck confit, divided (optional)
1 tablespoon canned mutton, or other chopped braised meat like pork or beef
¼ to 1 cup chicken stock
½ to 1 cup breadcrumbs
1 to 3 teaspoons olive oil
Coarse kosher salt and pepper to taste
1. Pour yourself a glass of wine or other beverage of your choice to enjoy while cooking.
2. Render the pancetta in a sauté pan over low heat.
3. Add ¼ cup wine to pancetta and let braise on low heat for 5 minutes.
4. Remove pancetta with a slotted spoon; set aside.
5. Sauté onions in the pancetta grease over medium heat for 3-5 minutes.
6. Add celery, garlic, tomatoes, carrot, parsley, basil, thyme, cloves, nutmeg, liquid aminos and a splash of wine to the pan. Cover, turn heat to low, and let cook 5-10 minutes.
7. Remove pan from heat and use an immersion blender or potato masher to puree the tomatoes. To reduce the potential messiness of this step, tomatoes can be chopped before adding them to the pan in step 6. Let the mixture rest.
8. Divide beans into three bowls. In first bowl, mix in ½ pancetta. In second bowl, mix in 1 tablespoon duck, if using. In third bowl, mix in mutton or other chopped braised meat.
9. Stir remaining pancetta and duck into the vegetable mix resting in the pan.
10. Add one bowl of bean-meat mixture to the pan at a time, stirring between additions.
11. Cover and let simmer on medium high for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Consistency should be somewhere between a soup and a stew. Adjust consistency with chicken stock if necessary.
12. Remove from heat and let rest at least 5 minutes. Before serving, top with breadcrumbs and a generous drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper for texture and taste.
13. Serve with a baguette and a simple green salad.