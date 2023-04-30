Prior to my arrival, preparations had begun.
"This will take some time," Phyllis Bonhagen said.
Once I was situated at her kitchen island, we started talking about the significance of cooking in her family and what she would be making today: crawfish bisque.
Bonhagen, a native of New Orleans, said she acquired everything she knows about cooking from her late mother, Phyllis Kobelman Bonhagen.
"My mother was the greatest cook and could make anything taste good," she said.
Often considered a labor of love to prepare, crawfish bisque is a rare treat that Bonhagen reserves for special occasions. She and her mother traditionally prepared it together around Easter. Today's special occasion for making the bisque was a tribute to her mother.
After giving it some thought, I was surprised that I had no previous experience with the dish. How have I lived here my whole life and not indulged in this seemingly common Cajun delicacy? Crawfish bisque is well-known in Louisiana. The term bisque is said to be derived from the French words bis and cuite, which translate to "twice-cooked," alluding to the dish's two-step preparation method.
Two stockpots were simmering on the gas stove at Bonhagen's. The holy trinity of Cajun cooking — onions, bell peppers, and celery — melded together in the stuffing stockpot and the homemade roux was cooking in the other. These ingredients are essential for creating a delicious stuffing.
A retired home economics teacher, Bonhagen remains active in the education community by tutoring at Woodvale Elementary in Lafayette. After spending time with her, I envisioned her presence would bring the students great joy. She mentioned that the children's affection for her is mainly due to her occasional distribution of M&M's.
Often when deciding what to cook, Bonhagen browses through her collection of cookbooks.
"Some families get caught up in novels. We can't get enough of our cherished cookbooks," she said.
Her crawfish bisque evolved from three recipes found in her favorite cookbooks. After examining each recipe, she applied the most useful recommendations to her own.
One of those favorites is Chef John Folse's "The Encyclopedia of Cajun & Creole Cuisine."
When Bonhagen's mother relocated to Lafayette after Hurricane Katrina, she had the opportunity to meet John Folse at The Kitchenary. While the storm destroyed her mother's copy of "The Encyclopedia of Cajun & Creole Cuisine," Folse gifted an autographed one.
As Bonhagen stirred the roux, she elaborated on her method. To prevent burning, it must be cooked "low and slow." This may take some time, but it will ultimately be worthwhile.
Thus far, there was never a need for Bonhagen to double-check any of the recipes from which she created her version. She was assured in her process and knew precisely what to do. Despite the numerous steps involved, I couldn't believe a glimpse wasn't necessary.
For the stuffing, she doesn’t chop up the peeled crawfish all at once; she prefers to regulate the amount. Initially, the first batch was minced in the food processor, but the subsequent one was chunky. The addition enhances the overall texture.
The ability to optimize resources and minimize waste is one of Bonhagen’s notable strengths. She used a collection of assorted bread remnants to prepare the stuffing. She mentioned that any leftover stuffing could be used to prepare boulettes, which are fried patties or, alternatively, a casserole.
Bonhagen asserted that parsley and green onions could never be overused and even grows her own to have some on hand. She uses an ample amount in the stuffing and repeatedly returns for more throughout making the recipe. For her, "the more vegetables, the better."
Before beginning the next phase, Bonhagen kindly offers a small bowl of stuffing to sample. She advised, "taste as you go" to determine whether more liquid or seasoning is needed. The flavor seemed familiar — a seemingly impossible combination of buttery bread, seafood and earthy herbs. That spoonful melted in my mouth.
Paul Prudhomme's Seafood Magic and poultry seasoning is Bonhagen's go-to seasoning. Without it, cooking would be impossible. Given her frequent use, she regularly purchases the largest available container.
She then peeled a crawfish to demonstrate the process of preparing the tray of shells that will soon be stuffed. Using your index finger, remove cartilage and membranes from the head. Some people keep their whiskers and eyes, but it's up to you.
My assigned task involved tallying the number of crawfish heads. The shells are typically counted. The quantity of stuffed shells allotted to each individual varies between four to six, depending on how Bonhagen serves the dish.
During this time, she offers me a second taste, this time of the gravy. It was rather robust and spicy, but oh-so delicious.
Upon stuffing the heads and placing them in the oven, it was time to finish off the gravy. Bonhagen “floated” any remaining peeled crawfish in the stockpot and assembled a finished bowl.
Gravy was ladled with a scoop of rice placed in the center. The stuffed shells were dropped in afterward, ideal for absorbing more flavor. In the end, Bonhagen garnished the bowl with an unpeeled crawfish and, as expected, green onions. Following my compliment on how lovely the presentation was, she said, "It's the home economics teacher in me."
Each spoonful of the bisque offered an abundance of Cajun flavor. Although removing the stuffing from the shells was a bit messy, indulging in this culinary delight was definitely worth it.
Bonhagen’s family enjoys spending quality time in the kitchen, especially preparing dishes that promote togetherness, regardless of the required effort.
On the occasions that her mother made crawfish bisque, she would distribute a portion for each family member or neighbor to bring home, which she would label a care package. Today, I was on the receiving end. While my children were reluctant to partake, there was more for me.
As I was departing Bonhagen’s home, we noticed that a neighbor had returned a take-out container on her patio table, perhaps with the expectation of a refill.
Crawfish Bisque
Serves 6 to 8.
Recipe is adapted from “The Encyclopedia of Cajun & Creole Cuisine” by Chef John D. Folse, “Talk about Good II: A Toast to Cajun Food” by Junior League of Lafayette and “From Woodstoves to Microwaves: Cooking with Entergy” by Entergy.
For the Stuffing:
2 pounds crawfish tails, cleaned
60 cleaned crawfish heads
1½ cups minced onions
1 cup minced celery
½ cup minced bell peppers
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 quart seafood stock
½ cup chopped parsley
½ cup chopped green onions
6 cups bread remnants
2 cups Italian breadcrumbs
4 eggs, beaten
Seafood Magic to taste
salt and pepper to taste
1. Clean crawfish heads and preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Mince onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic.
3. Chop parsley and green onions.
4. In a food processor, finely grind a portion of crawfish tails; the other part should be ground chunky for texture.
5. Sauté onions, celery, bell pepper, and garlic.
6. Add seafood stock to the vegetables.
7. Add bread remnants and breadcrumbs, a little at a time, using just enough to hold mixture together.
8. Add ground crawfish.
9. Transfer some stuffing mixture to a mixing bowl, then blend in eggs. Add the entire stuffing mixture back into the stockpot.
10. Season with Seafood Magic, along with salt and pepper to taste.
11. Stuff equal amounts into crawfish heads using a piping bag.
12. Bake 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove and set aside.
For the Bisque:
1 pound crawfish tails, cleaned
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup flour
1 ½ cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
½ cup diced bell peppers
1 Tablespoons minced garlic
¼ cup tomato sauce
2 quarts seafood stock
1 cup chopped green onions
½ cup chopped parsley
Seafood Magic to taste
salt and pepper to taste
1. In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat.
2. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until dark brown roux is achieved.
3. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic. Sauté 3-5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
4. Blend in crawfish tails and tomato sauce.
5. Slowly add seafood stock until a sauce-like consistency is achieved. Additional stock may be needed during cooking process.
6. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer.
7. Simmer 45 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent crawfish from settling to the bottom of pot and scorching.
8. Gently stir stuffed crawfish heads into bisque.
9. Add green onions and parsley then season with salt and pepper.
10. Serve in a 10-ounce soup bowl over steamed white rice.