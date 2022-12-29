I had never heard of oyster stew.
In my mind, I envisioned rice and rich brown gravy. As I am partial to oysters, I was still determining what to expect when I arrived at Peggy Perry Giglio's home. I was in for a surprise — with butter and cream included.
Giglio welcomed me into her home. In the days before Christmas, her tidy kitchen was adorned with advent calendars and friendly pets. A lone Dutch oven sat atop the gas stove, simmering.
Giglio, an attorney for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, was born in Virginia but raised in Pennsylvania. In 1987, her family relocated to Louisiana.
Her mother, who also bears the name Peggy Perry, is of Irish descent. Perry found the oyster stew recipe in the original 1961 New York Times cookbook when searching for what the Irish traditionally ate on Christmas Eve.
Since the mid-1800s, many Irish immigrants' holiday menus have included oysters cooked in milk and butter and seasoned with black pepper.
Perry does not eat oyster stew but started making it to compete with her husband's Italian family's holiday dishes. She altered the recipe according to her husband's liking by adding more oysters and additional butter. In 1978, the meal became a Christmas Eve family tradition for her family.
Although oyster stew is a simple meal, Giglio doesn't recommend eating it more than once a year.
"With all the butter and cream, you may end up in the cardiac unit if you eat this dish regularly," Giglio said, as she stirred the stew. "You have to keep the oysters moving."
Finding a more decadent meal than oyster stew is difficult. Cooking on low heat is a priority if you want properly cooked oysters.
The process of stirring the oyster stew is a big deal in Giglio's home. Everyone must take a turn, as the oysters need to move. As Giglio described the tradition, she showed me a photograph from 1995 of her family stirring oyster stew on Christmas Eve.
As the stew bubbled on Giglio's stove, I also got a turn stirring. I found it to be a rather relaxing chore and, overall, an inclusive event.
Giglio began taste-testing when a portion of the oysters started to float. Sometimes oysters are already salty and need no further seasoning. Giglio has modified her mother's recipe by using white pepper instead of black since she prefers her stew to be free of black specks.
According to Giglio, the stew is a matter of personal choice. It may be made lighter or creamier. Perry favors more butter, whereas Giglio opts for a lighter approach.
Once everything was almost ready, we ventured into her garden to gather parsley for garnishing. After chopping the herb, she gently sprinkled it into the vibrant yellow broth, giving the stew a burst of green color.
For holidays, especially Christmas, Giglio doubles or triples the recipe. She hosts various festivities each year. When she makes the stew, neighbors eagerly await the bowls they know she will send their way. Giglio said, her personal favorite time to eat the stew is the day after it is prepared. In the winter break, she likes to enjoy a bowl of oyster stew with a glass of prosecco as she reads whichever new book she receives for Christmas.
Giglio and I sat at the kitchen table, which was set with ornate dishes, a bowl of oyster crackers (she prefers Olde Cape Cod oyster crackers), and two glasses of prosecco. Her daughter Kellen Giglio, 12, joined us — and wasn't quite ready to dive into oysters. Instead, she only ate the delicious broth and crackers.
To no surprise, I discovered that oyster stew is a tasty dish. The seafood flavor was pleasant, not overwhelming. The smaller-than-usual oysters made the stew easy to scoop by the spoonful. The broth was both buttery and light.
With each mouthful, I experienced the cracker's crisp exterior texture and the comforting creaminess of the broth that had seeped within. While we shared this meal, we laughed together as I listened to Giglio recount the stories of her family's past holidays.
We toasted in gratitude for having had this experience; sharing a meaningful tradition with others is truly a gift.
I'm enamored with families who carry on traditions no matter how life gets in the way. It's a blessing to witness those families who give their time and effort to one another and their neighbors.
Though Irish in origin, this simple meal bursts with rich, delicious Louisiana flavors and is worth adding to your menu for the right celebration.
Mom’s Oyster Stew
Serves 4-6 people. Recipe is by Peggy Perry
1/4 cup butter
1 pint oysters with their liquor
1 1/2 cups milk
1/2 cup light cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1. In a double boiler, place butter, oysters, milk, cream, salt, and pepper over boiling water. Cook slowly.
2. When the oysters float, the butter is melted, and the milk and cream are hot. Taste and season to personal preference.
3. Add parsley.
4. Serve hot.
*For a more decadent version, increase the cream to 1 cup and change milk to 1/2 cup.