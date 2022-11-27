In her Lafayette kitchen, Dr. Kim Bui Drew announced that the pho was ready on her way from the stove to the countertop covered with an array of accompaniments.
She transformed bowls of soup into a work of art, based on each family member's preference. In addition to the vibrant colors from cilantro, broccoli and purple onion, the soup was layered with chicken, bean sprouts and rice noodles.
Pho is a Vietnamese meal consisting of savory broth, silky rice noodles and meat, traditionally beef. It is typically served with lots of fresh herbs, a big squeeze of lime and spice to taste.
One thing I discovered about pho is that I had been mispronouncing it for some time. Pho is pronounced "fuh" and is more than just a meal — it offers a glimpse into the history and culture of Vietnam.
In Vietnam, pho is the most widely recognized dish and culinary export.
Both Chinese and French cuisine influenced the dish back in the late 19th century. Rice noodles and spices were brought from China, while the French promoted the consumption of red meat. The word "pho" is said to have originated from the French soup "pot au feu."
The ability to prepare a meal and share it with others is one of the most fundamental human experiences, regardless of culture.
"When you think about pho, you think about family. When there is pho on the stove, you are having a gathering," Drew said.
Since most of Drew's siblings live nearby, whenever she makes pho, her home is full of life. This day, she shared the tradition with my family.
As she worked, we gathered in the kitchen around the island. Steam rose as several pots simmered on the stove. In the meantime, she chopped more herbs. Laser-focused, she moved from preparing the rice noodles to stirring the large pot of broth to assembling bowls of pho like a woman on a mission.
Drew, a board-certified dermatologist, was born and raised in Baldwin (near Morgan City). After moving from Vietnam to the United States, both of her parents worked in the food industry. Her father was a fisherman. Her mother peeled crabs at a factory. Years later, their family opened a restaurant in Morgan City known as Bingo’s Seafood.
Drew learned to cook from both her parents but said her grandmother was the best at making pho.
While there is a traditional method for making pho, every family does has their own take on the process. Drew makes it her own way. She no longer eats beef and now makes pho using chicken. She has refined the process over the years. Her father requests her version because of the tasty chicken-based stock.
Without a recipe book in sight, the process of making pho for Drew is ingrained in her memory. She eyeballs the ingredients, intuitively knowing when it’s done.
Preparations begin the day before, as the broth, the foundation of good pho, is slow-cooked overnight. Drew adds additional flavor by simmering chicken bones with other ingredients such as ginger, yellow onions and daikon.
Local Asian supermarkets have most ingredients to make pho, including packaged spices. Drew shared a bag of spices with me so I could appreciate the fragrance. The anise, which smelled of licorice, stood out, followed by hints of cinnamon bark that lingered.
While the broth soaks up flavor from the spices, the fun comes with prepping the toppings.
Drew served my pho the same way she likes it, with lots of veggies. She said she loves adding cabbage. I hadn’t added enough hoisin sauce so she squeezed more in my bowl. Between the noodles, broth and veggies, the bowl filled up fast.
Pho is served in a large bowl with an Asian soup spoon and chopsticks. At first, I was unsure of proper pho etiquette, but I read the room and dove in.
I brought the chopsticks filled with rice noodles onto the soup spoon filled with vegetables and broth — while trying to fit it in my mouth in the most courteous way possible. I laughed at myself, thinking of how I may appear, not yet confident in my pho-consumption ability.
The first taste I encountered was the pleasant, crunchy texture and nutty taste of bean sprouts, which filled my senses. As I savored each bite, the flavors of each ingredient emerged simultaneously.
Even though pho is a hot soup, Drew’s family consumes it year-round. She said pho embodies the lightness of summer with fresh vegetables and provides warmth for those cold and rainy days. The whole family partakes in the meal, though the ways in which they assemble their soup can vary.
As I sipped the last of my bowl, Drew’s 10-year-old son asked for seconds.
Chicken Pho (Pronounced “fuh”)
Serves 10-12 people. Recipe is by Dr. Kim Bui Drew. This recipe begins the evening before consumption.
12 quarts water
1 whole chicken on the bone
2 yellow onions
⅔ ginger root
1 daikon
1 prepackaged bag of seeds and spices (Gia Vi Pho Bac)
2 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons of rock sugar
2-4 chicken bouillon cubes
1. Bring 12 quarts of water to a boil in a large stockpot. Add a whole chicken to the stockpot and cook for 1 to 2 hours.
2. Skim off rising foam during simmering, as needed. This will put one on the path to a clear broth.
3. While the chicken is cooking, char the onions and ginger. Roasting onion and ginger intensifies the flavor. Once charred, peel and clean the vegetables.
4. After cooking the chicken, remove and debone.
5. Place spices in a drawstring cheesecloth pouch. The package contains star anise, fennel seeds, clove, cinnamon bark and coriander.
6. Return the skin and bones to the stockpot and simmer. Set aside cooked chicken. Meanwhile, add the charred ginger and onion, along with daikon and the remaining ingredients for seasoning.
7. Simmer on low heat for 6 to 8 hours, or overnight.
8. In the morning, strain the broth through a fine sieve.
9. Cook rice noodles according to instructions.
10. Once ready to serve, ladle broth into bowls and add noodles.
11. Place the sliced chicken on top, and garnish like crazy. Serve immediately with lime wedges.
Rice Noodles (Banh Pho)
Serves 10-12 people. Recipe is by Dr. Kim Bui Drew.
2 packages of rice noodles
1. Prepare noodles separately from the chicken broth.
2. Place noodles in a pot of hot water (inside a colander preferably) and allow them to rest for approximately 30-45 seconds before removing.
3. Once al dente, set aside.
Garnishes
Serves 10-12 people. Recipe is by Dr. Kim Bui Drew. This is what makes pho nutritious and bright!
1 head of cabbage
1 head of broccoli
1 bunch of fresh mint
1 bunch Thai basil
1 bunch fresh cilantro
1 bunch green onions (chopped)
1 purple onion (sliced)
4 limes (cut into wedges)
3-4 cups bean sprouts
1 bunch bok choy
1 package mushrooms
Sriracha or other spicy chili sauce
Hoisin sauce
Fish sauce (recommended brand — Three Crabs)
1. Flash steam the cabbage and broccoli in a boiling pot of water.
2. Garnish pho with a variety of herbs, vegetables and sauces.