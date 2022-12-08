Though mysteries and thrillers dominated the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's most popular list this year, the runaway favorite was of a much more sedate nature.
"Atchafalaya Houseboat: My Years in the Louisiana Swamp," written by Gwen Roland, was the year's most popular title. With 687 circulations, it was checked out nearly twice as much as the next most popular book, John Grisham's "The Judge's List."
Written in 2006, the book recounts Roland's time spent living on a houseboat in the Atchafalaya Basin in the early 1970s. It was the library's One Book One Community pick earlier this year.
East Baton Rouge Parish assistant library director Mary Stein said Atchafalaya Houseboat's popularity spoke to the "vitality" of the One Book One Community concept.
"It says that members of our community do want to find areas of common ground where they can meet together for a shared experience, through the pages of a book," she said.
Behind "The Judge’s List," the next most popular book was Lucy Foley's "The Paris Apartment." In a sign of its enduring popularity, Delia Owens' "Where the Crawdads Sing" made the list for the second year in a row.
"The Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series swamped the Juvenile Print category. "Big Shot," the sixteenth entry in the series, topped the list with 312 checkouts, though the series' other entries also had hundreds of checkouts each.
In the magazine category, "People" magazine topped the list with an even 1,000 checkouts.
The figures reach up to Nov. 1. Overall, checkouts were up more than 6% over last year.
The year's most popular library reads:
Adult print
"Atchafalaya Houseboat: My Years in the Louisiana Swamp," Gwen Roland (687 circulations)
"The Judge’s List," John Grisham (359)
"The Paris Apartment," Lucy Foley (329)
"Run, Rose, Run," James Patterson and Dolly Parton (311)
"Where the Crawdads Sing," Delia Owens (309)
"Sparring Partners," John Grisham (295)
"The Last Thing He Told Me," Laura Dave (275)
"The Maid," Nita Prose (270)
Adult graphic novels:
"The Sandman," Neil Gaiman (45)
"Black Jack," Osamu Tezuka (44)
"DMZ," Brian Wood (35)
Adult audiobooks
"Atchafalaya Houseboat," Gwen Roland (96)
"The Judge’s List," John Grisham (54)
"Where the Crawdads Sing," Delta Owens (33)
Juvenile print
"Big Shot," Jeff Kinney (312)
Then hundreds of checkouts for each of the other Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, followed by:
"The Great Pet Heist," Emily Ecton (201)
Picture books for kids:
"Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus," Mo Willems (226)
"The Very Hungry Caterpillar," Eric Carle (145)
"The Very Busy Spider," Eric Carle (140)
Readers for kids
"Green Eggs and Ham," Dr. Seuss (175)
"Pete the Cat," Kim Dean (170)
"Pete the Cat and the Tip-Top Tree House," James Dean (146)
Juvenile graphic novels
"Dog Man," Dav Pilkey (318)
"For Whom the Ball Rolls," Dav Pilkey (301)
"Dog Man: Fetch-22," Dav Pilkey (301)
Juvenile Audiobooks
"Amelia Bedelia Takes the Cake," Herman Parish (122)
"Dog vs Cat," Chris Gail (114)
"Giraffes Can’t Dance," Giles Andreae (107)
Teen print
"Big Shot," Jeff Kinney (312)
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid," Jeff Kinney (232)
"The Lightning Thief," Rick Riordan (161)
Teen Graphic novels
"New Kid," Jerry Craft (130)
"Sister," Raina Telgemeier (120)
"Smile," Raina Telgemeier (114)
Magazines in print
"People" (1,000)
"Consumer Reports" (375)
"Southern Living" (348)