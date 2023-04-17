The Kim Mulkey jacket saga continues — and the twists and turns get stranger by the day.
The latest: Austin Huff, a sports blogger and morning radio host in Chicago, will be sitting in the bleachers, wearing the pink-feathered jacket Mulkey wore to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen game to Saturday's baseball game between the Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.
Of course he will. Right?
On the night of the LSU women's game against Utah, Huff was watching along with the rest of us. Without a lot of thought, he tweeted: "if this tweet gets 5,000 likes, I will find this jacket, buy it, and wear it to a Cubs game."
If you need a refresher as to what any of this means, on March 24, for the Tigers' game against Utah, Mulkey, the LSU women's basketball coach, wore a jacket that, as Huff describes it, was "straight out of Fraggle Rock," "designed by a Lorax" and looked like she "raided Ric Flair's closet."
Others have described the jacket, designed by Baton Rouge native Martha Gottwald, as a cross between an anaconda and a flamingo, or "a jacket that would make Elton John blush."
Mulkey pushed the envelope of fashion all season, but that jacket nearly broke the internet.
It did, in fact, break its designer's phone.
"My phone — I don't know what happened," Gottwald said. "It completely malfunctioned my phone. At first, the texts were coming in OK. Then, I got so many that it just stopped working. All I could see were old text threads from, like, three years ago. It wrecked my iPhone."
As Gottwald, creative director and founder of her fashion line Neubyrne, was trying to get her phone working again, Huff was trying to figure out how he was going to make good on his Twitter promise.
On March 25, he tweeted: "I severely underestimated the internet. again."
He began the quest to track down the jacket, along the lines of this tweet: "hey @KimMulkey, first time caller, short time listener. I was wondering where you got your jacket because I now have to wear it to a Cubs game. thanks and I'll hang up and listen."
From there, things didn't take long. He located the jacket's designer, Gottwald, on Instagram, and the two started direct messaging.
Gottwald was already aware of Huff's sartorial mission by tweet.
"So many people were sending me his tweets," she said. "The next thing I knew, it went over 5,000 — and it kept going. I was so crazy busy. My phone was still blowing up."
What Gottwald knew that Huff didn't was that the jacket was one of a kind, and that despite his promise to buy it and wear it to the Cubs game, the jacket wasn't for sale.
When Huff messaged Gottwald and asked if he could buy the jacket, Gottwald explained.
"I said it wasn't for sale, but that I would love for him to wear it," she said. "I love the funny in what he was doing."
The funny in what Huff had initially meant as a joke tweet kept turning funnier — and he was OK with the comic-relief ride.
"There's so much seriousness in the world and online," Huff said. "We try to take the approach of not taking sports too seriously — much like we don't take ourselves too seriously, either. It used to be that sports was that outlet, but now, all too often, it's gotten serious, too. We try to keep things light-hearted and have fun."
Huff confirms that the jacket has arrived in Chicago — and it fits, barely.
"It's a little snug, but I'm going to be careful," Huff said, adding that it's Chicago style to have ketchup with hot dogs, so he's safe there.
Gottwald is also all about the fun too.
"This is what I live for," she said. "It will be fun. It's so random. I love this kind of thing."
Gottwald said she has enjoyed the wild ride the jacket has taken her on thus far and will be in the stands Saturday in Chicago for the Cubs game to watch the jacket's next chapter.
Jennifer Roberts, one of Mulkey's assistant coaches, will be there with her. They're planning to meet Huff for pregame fun at a sports bar near Wrigley Field.
"I feel like I can sleep at night because I'm not doing this to sell a bunch," Gottwald said. "It's all about the art for me. I've gotten so many opportunities (to reproduce the jacket). I could easily get it mass-produced, but I don't want to."
In fact, she said earlier this week she did an internet search for "Kim Mulkey jacket" and found other sites selling replicas.
"So I bought one," Gottwald said. "I wanted to see the quality."