The Infiniti Q60 is a gorgeous sports coupe that delivers impressive power. Available in either rear- or all-wheel drive, the 2019 Q60 gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine that can deliver up to 400 horsepower.
The Q60 is available for 2019 in three trims: Pure, Luxe and Red Sport. The engine in the Pure and Luxe trims is tuned to develop 300 horsepower, while the same 3.0-liter V6 is tuned for 400 horses in the Red Sport trim. So, yes, I was pretty excited when the Red Sport trim showed up in my driveway for the test week.
The 300-horsespower V6 is rated at 295 lb.-ft. of torque, while the Red Sport engine sends 350 lb.-ft. of torque to all four wheels. The transmission in both is a 7-speed automatic.
If you’re looking for a sporty, luxurious and quick ride, you’re in the Q60 wheelhouse. The 300-horsepower engine can hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in about six seconds, while the 400-horsepower engine does it in about five.
If you’re looking for a roomy car, though, you’d be better off in one of Infiniti’s QX models. Q60 headroom in front is just 37.4 inches with a moonroof, and in the back seats it’s just 34.5 inches. At 6-foot-1, I had to lean the front seat back to keep my head from touching the moonroof in the ceiling. Without the moonroof, you’d get a half-inch more headroom. The rear seat is better suited for kids. Cargo space is also tight, with only 8.7 cubic feet of space in the trunk, which is room for a couple of weekend suitcases but not a whole lot more.
But the Q60 cabin is superb, with top grade materials and excellent fit and finish. The semi-aniline leather seats are comfortable, even on daylong drives. Both heated front seats adjust eight ways. The driver’s seat has power side and lumbar bolsters, and the power tilting and telescoping steering wheel is heated and wrapped in leather. Dual-zone air keeps everyone comfortable.
Interior trim is excellent, and even includes carbon-fiber on the center console and doors. My Red Sport test car also had a $2,280 package that added carbon-fiber on the rear deck lid spoiler, exterior mirror covers, fog lamp finishers and fender vents.
On a road trip over to Orange Beach, the Q60 was quiet and responsive with excellent road manners. The car felt planted on Interstates 12 and 10 as we scooted around the big rigs. Infiniti InTouch navigation with voice recognition came in handy on the route, and I absolutely loved the 20-gallon fuel tank, which allowed us to get to the Alabama beaches using only about a half-tank of premium unleaded.
Infotainment and vehicle controls are on two center console screens, the top one for the map and the bottom one for vehicle systems like audio and climate control. Two drink holders on the center console are located next to a driver-selectable switch that adjusts drive modes to standard, sport, sport plus, ECO and snow.
The available Bose Performance Audio system has 13 speakers and delivers dynamite concert hall sound. Below the console lid are two USB ports, an AUX port, a 12v port and an SD card for navigation system updates.
Neither the government nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have completed safety tests of the 2019 Q60, which is not surprising for a relatively low-volume car.
The Q60 has a full complement of advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes with brake force distribution, predictive forward collision warnings and automatic emergency braking (on mid and higher trims). Safety features like blind spot monitoring, backup collision intervention, front and rear sonar, Infiniti’s terrific Around View Monitor camera system and rain-sensing wipers are part of the Proassist Package ($2,250). Extras and options can add up quickly, but hopefully the safety systems will become standard equipment soon.
2019 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 AWD
Engine: 3.0-liter turbocharged V6
Horsepower/Torque: 400/350 lb.-ft.
Transmission: 7-speed automatic
Price: $56,900 ($64,930 with options & freight)
EPA Mileage Estimates: 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway/21 mpg combined
Estimated Highway Range: 520 miles