Tom Smith, star of Discovery's "Misfit Garage," will appear at the first Slam’d & Cam’d Car Show at Raising Cane’s River Center on July 13.
The reality series, which takes place inside Fired Up Garage in Dallas, also stars Jordan Butler, Thomas Weeks and Scot McMillan. The series premiered in October 2014.
Besides the massive vehicles display, there will be entertainment and food at the indoor event running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There also will be free souvenir caricatures, several contests, and music by DJ Get Low.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and younger are admitted free.
Visit the website at RaisingCanesRiverCenter.com to buy tickets or to register a car. Car registration is $40; motorcycle registration, $25; larger vehicle spaces, $60.