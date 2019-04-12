The Nissan Murano gets refreshed for 2019 with new style elements including a more pronounced front grille, redesigned LED headlights and taillights, LED fog lights, wheel designs and three additional color choices.
On the inside, Nissan’s flagship crossover gets new semi-aniline leather seats with diamond quilts and new trim on the seats, door armrests and center console lid.
The third generation Murano is a comfortable five-passenger SUV designed for the family. It’s a great vehicle for packing the kids over to Orange Beach for some summer fun in the sun. New Murano color choices include “Sunset Drift Chromaflair,” “Mocha Almond Pearl” and “Deep Blue Pearl,” so there’s bound to be a color you’ll like.
The Murano is sure-footed, roomy and comfortable. And it’s not hard to look at either. But best of all, the 2019 model gets five overall stars in the government’s crash tests (the insurance industry hasn’t yet finished its testing).
Nissan safety systems include the company’s available Safety Shield 360, which is a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies. Include are automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist and rear automatic braking. The package is standard in the upper trim and included in the SL Technology package in other trims.
The front-drive Murano comes in four trims: S, SV, SL and Platinum. The engine is a 3.5-liter V6 that develops 260-horsepower and 240 lb.-ft. of torque. The transmission is a CVT, and AWD is available on all trims. The Murano is rated at 20 miles per gallon in the city, 28 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg combined. It will tow up to 1,500 pounds, which would include bass boats and utility trailers.
The base S Murano with front drive starts at $31,270. Front-drive SVs start at $34,440 and front-drive SLs start at $39,230. The top-end Platinum trim starts at $43,530. For AWD, add $1,600.
As luck would have it, the Platinum trim with AWD was the test car that rolled into my driveway last week. It had a sticker price of $45,130, and it didn’t have any options. Didn’t need any, either.
The cabin of my test Murano was upscale with Nissan’s quilted “Zero Gravity” front seats. I’ve always thought that term was a little much, but I have to admit the seats are quite comfortable, especially on longer drives. The front seats in the Platinum trim are also heated and cooled, and Row 2 passengers will appreciate that the rear seats are heated as well. The driver’s seat adjusts eight ways, the passenger seat four ways.
Camera systems in cars are advancing rapidly, and Nissan/Infiniti has been a leader in this area. Infiniti’s “Around View” monitor system was among first out of the gate, and most manufacturers offer some version of that camera technology today. The Intelligent Around View Monitor from Nissan uses four cameras – front, both side mirrors and rear – to give the driver a “birds-eye” view around the vehicle. I trust it completely to back into tight parking spaces, and it’s becoming pretty much standard in most Nissan/Infiniti vehicles. Trust me, you need and want this feature.
The Murano has smooth, sure-footed handling and four passengers will appreciate the spacious cabin. Front seat headroom is 39.9 inches, and rear seat headroom is just a tenth of an inch less. Legroom in the second row is a generous 38.7 inches. Cargo space is 32.1 cubic feet with the second row up, and 67 cubic feet when Row 2 is folded flat.
Connectivity and infotainment are available through an 8-inch touchscreen with settings for daytime or night viewing. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported. The navigation system data was a little outdated (no Central Thruway shown). The Bose premium sound was terrific and dual-zone air kept everyone comfortable in the cabin.
All things considered, the Murano is a safe and pleasant family hauler that presents outstanding value. If you’re in the market for a 5-seat crossover SUV, the 2019 Murano ought to be on your test drive list.
2019 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD
Engine: 3.5-liter V6
Horsepower/Torque: 260/240 lb.-ft.
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Price: $45,130 plus freight
EPA Mileage Estimates: 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway/23 mpg combined
Estimated Highway Range: 532 miles