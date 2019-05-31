With a revolutionary new engine, a luxurious interior and 5-star safety ratings, the 2019 Infiniti QX50 is arguably one of the best mid-size luxury crossovers the company has ever designed.
The new engine in the QX50 is a turbocharged four-cylinder that gives you all the power you need, plus up to 31 miles per gallon on the highway. You can spend as little as $36,650 or as much as $45,450 (plus options & freight) to start.
The new QX50 is built on an all-new platform with a front-drive layout, with AWD as a $2,000 option. The new engine is a world’s first production-ready engine which can vary its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency. According to Infiniti, the 2.0-liter turbo-4 gas engine has the torque and efficiency of a diesel. Officially, the engine delivers 268 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. The transmission is continuously variable.
The engine is rated at 24 miles per gallon in the city and 31 mpg on the highway and 27 mpg combined. Subtract one highway mpg for AWD models. The 2019 QX50 comes in three trims: QX50 PURE, QX50 LUXE and QX50 ESSENTIAL, all available with AWD. Nineteen-inch wheels are standard, and 20-inchers are available.
My test car for the week was the QX50 ESSENTIAL trim with AWD that had a bottom line of $59-grand. That’s the top end, including freight, and it’s about the most expensive QX50 available.
The cabin of my test car was exquisite with perforated diamond-quilted leather seats with high-density foam. Five occupants will fit comfortably into the passenger areas. Front seat headroom is 41 inches (no moonroof) and in the second row it’s 39.1 inches. Both of those numbers easily accommodated my 6-foot-1 frame. Legroom in Row 2 is a very generous 38.7 inches.
The aforementioned moonroof stretches back over the second row, and climate control features are back here as well so backseat passengers don’t feel left out. The 60/40 second row seats also recline.
On the road, the QX50 handles superbly with only slight body roll in tight corners. Potholes and bumps are no hill for this stepper. A toggle switch on the console allows the operator to select from personal, sport, standard and ECO modes.
And there’s lots of technology inside this Infiniti. The dual-screen Infiniti InTouch connectivity/infotainment system has an 8-inch touchscreen on top and a 7-inch screen on the bottom. A controller knob on the console operates both.
Available Bose sound with 17 speakers were included in my test QX50, and the sound was amazing – like a concert hall inside the car. Years ago, an Infiniti was the first car I drove that had a surround-view camera system, which gives the driver a bird’s-eye view of everything around the car. It is completely trustworthy for all tight parking spots, and now just about every other manufacturer has followed suit with a similar camera system. The system, with front and rear sonar, is standard on the ESSENTIAL trim.
When it comes to safety, the 2019 Infiniti QX50 gets five overall stars in the government’s safety tests and the top score of “good” from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The car has a full complement of airbags, including roof-mounted side curtains and knee airbags for both driver and passenger. Forward collision warning with emergency braking is standard on all trims.
Available safety technologies include lane departure warning, lane departure prevention and lane keep assist. There’s also available blind spot warning and blind spot intervention, as well as available backup collision intervention.
The company’s ProPILOT Assist system, which basically drives the car for short periods of time, is available along with intelligent cruise control and distance control.
Safe, stylish, sophisticated and miserly on fuel, the 2019 Infiniti QX50 is quality transportation for five.
2019 Infiniti QX50 ESSENTIAL AWD
Engine: 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder
Horsepower/Torque: 268/280 lb.-ft.
Transmission: CVT
Price: $45,150 ($59,085 with options & freight)
EPA Mileage Estimates: 24 mpg city/30 mpg highway/26 mpg combined
Estimated Highway Range: 480 miles