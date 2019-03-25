The 2019 Regal TourX is a long, sleek crossover/wagon, the newest offering from Buick that drives like a car with the benefits of an SUV. With seating for five and 32.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, the new TourX is a great way to haul the family and all its stuff over to Orange Beach this summer.
Since it’s been cold and rainy recently, I decided to take the test Regal TourX to the mountains instead of the beach, heading out on a week-long road trip with the family.
The car performed very well on the interstate up to Chattanooga, then thanks to standard AWD and hill-start assist, had no trouble negotiating the steep inclines up to the cabin.
The 2019 Regal TourX looks long and low and lean, like a distance runner rather than a sprinter. It’s only 58.4 inches tall, but it’s 196.3 inches long, which allows for lots of room behind the second row. Fold down said second row and you’ll have a cavernous 73.5 cubic feet of cargo space.
The stylish Regal TourX has a winged grille flanked by standard LED daytime running lights and available LED headlights. The profile of the car is sporty and sleek with a roofline accent that arches the length of the car and ends back at the LED-accented taillights.
The Regal TourX comes in three trim levels: the base TourX, Preferred and Essence. The base TourX starts just under $30-grand and my range topping Essence test car had a starting price of $35,070. With options like a Sights & Sounds package and two driver confidence packages, the decked-out test Buick had a bottom line of $41,000, which included all options plus freight.
All three trims are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline 4-cylinder that develops 250 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. The torque is delivered to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. With a dual clutch setup on the rear axle, the TourX can send power to the wheel or wheels with the best traction on dry or wet roads.
Loading this wagon up for our trip to the mountains was a breeze, even with the second-row seats in place. Several suitcases and roller boards fit around a spider-legged baby rocker that was critical to our trip. When your 3-month-old granddaughter is on the trip, the baby rocker is a must. Mom and Dad had their Chevrolet Suburban loaded to the gills, and the Buick easily handled the awkward-sized rocker.
The Regal wagon felt planted on Interstate 55 up through Jackson. When big rigs lumbered by, the cabin remained surprisingly quiet thanks to Buick’s active noise cancellation system. The 8-way adjustable driver’s seat was firm and comfortable, though the bottom bolstering was a little more firm than I like.
Front seat headroom in the 3,417-pound TourX is 38.8 inches and in the second row it’s 39.6 inches. Rear seat legroom is 36.9 inches, so this wagon is as roomy as it looks.
The Regal TourX hasn’t been rated for safety by the government or the insurance industry, but it has a full complement of airbags as well as GM’s teen driver package. A lot of safety technology is available, but unfortunately much of it is optional. The Driver Confidence packages add adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, forward automatic braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. I’d like to see more of these terrific safety technologies become standard equipment.
One neat new safety feature is the active hood system which at low speeds will lift the rear of the hood up to four inches in the event of a pedestrian accident, making a relatively softer impact for the pedestrian.
Standard connectivity and infotainment equipment includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Bose premium sound and a rearview camera.
With AWD, a strong engine that delivers good fuel economy, and a comfortable and roomy cabin, the 2019 Buick Regal TourX is bringing back the family station wagon in a stylish and functional way.
Road Trip anyone?
2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence AWD
Engine: 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder
Horsepower/Torque: 250/295 lb.-ft.
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Price: $35,070 ($41,000 with options & freight)
EPA Mileage Estimates: 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway/24 mpg combined
Estimated Highway Range: 473 miles