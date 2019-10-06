The home at 4047 Hundred Oaks Ave. was built sometime in the 1950s but has been lovingly cared for and renovated over the years. Today it’s a jewel in the treasure chest known as Steele Place, one of the city’s older and most desirable neighborhoods.
Live oaks and other trees line the streets of Steele Place, located just off South Acadian Thruway, where new and remodeled homes are upscale and inviting. The unassuming front elevation of the white brick and stucco home on Hundred Oaks conceals the fact that this residence is deceptively large, with three bedrooms and an office nicely arranged in more than 3,200 square feet of living space.
The home has two driveways, one leading into a pull through garage that can hold four cars, and the other heading back to a 989-square-foot apartment situated over another garage behind the home. The home wraps around a center courtyard, a shady spot accessible from most rooms in the house.
Entering the foyer of the main home, narrow oak planks welcome guests into the formal dining room on the left. The oak floors stretch ahead into the living room as well, inviting guests to come in and relax.
The kitchen and breakfast room are great spots to see the courtyard, while a quartz butler’s bar is the spot for mixing libations for guests. The kitchen is outfitted with 3cm quartz slabs on the countertops and center island, which is home to a 5-burner gas cooktop with a pop-up vent. Kitchen cabinetry is painted, and subway tile is used as the backsplash.
Behind the kitchen is a guest suite with a full bath. Another bedroom and bath are just down the hall, and the adjacent home office could be converted into a fourth bedroom, according to Vicki Spurlock, the Locations Real Estate agent marketing the home.
The master wing of the home is on the other side and begins with a large master den, which is floored with brick pavers and has a French door exit to the center courtyard. The carpeted master bedroom has triple crown molding, French doors to the courtyard and a tray ceiling with a fan. The tile master bath has dual custom vanities with custom mirrors. A separate wet area is home to an elevated 6-foot whirlpool tub below a glass block window. A massive shower is in a corner near the tub.
The home’s laundry connects conveniently to the master bath, which has its own exit to the outside. There is but one master closet, but it is large and elegant, and even has a crystal chandelier for illumination. The entire home, in fact, has upscale fixtures throughout.
A room on the other side of the closet is currently being used as a home gym but could be converted into a nursery or other use.
Meanwhile, the one-bedroom apartment behind the home also has a living room, a kitchen and a full bath, the perfect setting for a college student needing privacy. A 1,000-square-foot garage is below the apartment.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home in Steele Place for yourself, Spurlock and her Locations team will keep it open today from 2-4 pm. Don’t miss your chance to see this hidden jewel on Hundred Oaks Avenue.
About this Home
Address:
4047 Hundred Oaks Ave.
Lot size:
115 x 190 feet
Living area:
3,208 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Three
Price:
$599,000
Marketing agent:
Vicki Spurlock,
Locations Real Estate
Contact phone:
225-928-2222