The Mercedes-Benz GLC class has a top safety record, a world-class cabin, outstanding German engineering and a souped-up AMG model that can hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in less than four seconds.
So, I was totally pumped when the shiny 2019 AMG GLC 63 S Coupe showed up in my driveway for the test week. I had blast driving this “coupe” around Baton Rouge and the Felicianas. It had amazing power, one of the finest cabins this side of Bentley and a smooth comfortable ride.
The other vehicles in the GLC stable are the GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe, starting at $47,300, and the AMG GLC 43 Coupe, which starts at $61,200. When you select the GLC-Class, you can pick from a 2.0-lliter turbocharged 4-cylinder in the 300 or a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 in the GLC 43. The 4-cylinder delivers 241 horsepower and 273 lb.-ft. of torque, while the V6 cranks out 362 horses and 384 lb.-ft. of torque.
But the AMG GLC 63 S that I was lucky enough to drive was in a class by itself. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is specially tuned to churn out 503 horses and an amazing 516 lb.-ft. of torque, delivered via an AMG Speedshift 9-speed automatic transmission. The regular AMC GLC 63 Coupe starts at $74,100 and my top end AMG GLC 63 S Coupe started at $81,800.
Officially, Mercedes says the AMG GLC 63 S Coupe will hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, but it seems even faster when it’s your right foot that mats the pedal. The car is electronically limited to 174 mph, but my law enforcement friends should know I did not test to confirm that number. I did, however, have a ball on interstate entrance ramps, flooring it and getting a rush like the one I get on my motorcycle.
Mercedes puts the AMG moniker on its automobiles when it installs hand-crafted twin-turbo engines under the hood and tunes the suspension to handle the added stress brought on by speed and inertia. AMG models have lots of extras, lots of badging and are cool as all get-out. They won’t ride as smoothly or as quietly as regular models, which most buyers will opt for, but boy the souped-up AMGs are sure fun to drive. I’d like to thank Nikola Stanic in Germany for building this fabulous engine.
I’ve long thought Mercedes interiors were a bit stiff and boring, but not the new GLC-Class. It’s the nicest Mercedes cabin I’ve been in. Vehicles in the GLC-Class come as either a crossover or a “coupe,” with four doors and a more sloping roofline. The cabin in my test car was roomy and comfortable, with heavily-bolstered AMG performance seats and all the amenities.
A 7-inch color display sits atop the center stack, and adjustments to the vehicle and its systems can be done in several ways. There is a controller knob below a mouse-like stand that can be swiped like your smart phone. Redundancies are everywhere, from the controller to the mouse stand to buttons on the center stack to buttons on the steering wheel. Take your pick and use the controls you’re most comfortable with.
All the technology takes a little getting used to, but it’s fun to dive into the controls to see just what this car will do. Suspension settings allow the driver to select from comfort, sport, sport-plus to racing. The whole car can be raised or lowered with the push of a button. There are three zones of HVAC and a great outside camera system that can see up to 360 degrees.
The rear seat has its own HVAC vents and sits way up high, allowing passengers in back to see over the front seat headrests, a nice feature that makes riding in back more enjoyable.
When it comes to style, you’ll never mistake the AMG GLC 63 S Coupe for anything but a Mercedes-Benz. The round logo on the front grille is just shy of 9 inches tall. My test car had a tall entry/exit height, making getting in and out easier on us old folks.
When it comes to safety, this vehicle wins nearly perfect scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
If you check the AMG box and all the extras on the GLC 63 S Coupe, the bottom line can get into six figures. But if you have that kind of coin, this is truly a world-class automobile.
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S Coupe
Engine: 4.0-liter V8 biturbo Horsepower/Torque: 503/516 lb.-ft.
Transmission: AMG Speedshift 9-speed automatic
Price: $81,800 ($100,175 with options & freight)
EPA Mileage Estimates: 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway/18 mpg combined
Estimated Highway Miles: 383 miles
