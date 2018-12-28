The Rogue has been Nissan’s best-selling model for the past two years, so what do company officials do for 2019? They don’t mess too much with their proven winner, instead focusing like a laser on safety for 2019, making more sophisticated technology available on more trim levels.
The 2019 Rogue is offered in three trims: S, SV and SL. There are a couple of new option packages on the S and SV trims, but most of the changes for the 2019 model year involve additional safety technology availability.
Expanded safety systems now available in all three grades include lane departure warning, intelligent lane intervention and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and high beam assist. And to keep you from backing into bicycles, lamp posts and other things, Nissan makes rear automatic braking and rear sonar standard on SV and SL trims.
Finally, Nissan’s innovative ProPILOT assist system is now standard on the SL trim instead of being available only as part of a premium package. ProPILOT assist helps the Rogue stay in its lane when the wheels begin to veer towards the edges of the lane. The system allows hands-free driving for very brief periods of time but depends on good painted lines on the edges of roads. ProPILOT assist won’t steer or correct steering for more than a few seconds, and beeps to let the driver know that it’s time to put his or her hands back on the wheel.
Insurance industry crash tests are not yet available for the 2019 Rogue, but the 2018 model won a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The federal government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives the 2019 Rogue a surprising four-stars instead of five in testing despite the increase in safety technology availability. For my money, Nissan has gone above and beyond in its efforts to protect drivers and passengers in crashes.
The Rogue is a fun and safe crossover with a personality all its own. It’s not surprising that Nissan sells ‘em by the basketful.
The Rogue is powered by a 2.5-liter Inline four-cylinder engine that develops 170 horsepower sends 175 lb.-ft. of torque to the front wheels via an Xtronic continuously variable transmission. AWD is available for an extra $1,350, and regular readers know I recommend it.
The 2019 Rogue starts at $24,800 for the base S trim, the SV starts at $26,220 and the SL starts at $31,390. My test Rogue for the week was the SL in AWD with the premium package and platinum reserve interior, with a sticker price of $36,085 including freight. To be sure, that’s a long way from the base S price, but the test car had every box checked and then some. Most Rouges sold will likely be well south of $30-grand.
And let me tell you, this top end Rogue was nice. Heated leather seats with memory, 19-inch alloy wheels, Bose sound, power everything, dual zone air, intelligent key with pushbutton start, navigation, a heated steering wheel, a motion-activated power liftgate, ProPILOT assist, heated mirrors, a power panoramic moonroof and automatic LED headlights with high beam assist were all included.
On the road, the Rogue is peppy if not powerful. This is a car that is geared toward fuel efficiency, not red-light racing. The AWD 2019 Rogue promises to take you 32 highway miles or 25 city miles down the road on a single gallon of unleaded gas. The FWD estimates are 26 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway and 29 mpg combined. A hybrid version of the Rogue starts at $27,600 and promises up to 34 mpg combined.
All Rogue models include connectivity/infotainment by NissanConnect, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through a 7-inch touchscreen display and a simple, intuitive layout.
The 5-passenger Rogue is not a large car at 3,488 pounds, but it doesn’t feel cramped either. Headroom in front is generous at 41.6 inches (39.5 w/moonroof) but in the back it’s 38.5 (36.6 w/moonroof). Sitting upright, my head touched the ceiling in Row 2, but the seat reclines and made things much more comfortable.
With the second row in place, cargo room is 39.3 cubic feet, and with Row 2 folded down cargo space jumps to 70 cubic feet.
2019 Nissan Rogue SL AWD
Engine: 2.5-liter Inline 4-cylinder
Horsepower/Torque: 170/175 lb.-ft.
Transmission: Continuously variable
Price: $36,085 (includes all options & freight)
EPA Mileage Estimates: 25 mpg city/32 mpg highway/27 mpg combined
Estimated Highway Range: 464 miles