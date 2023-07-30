As I walked into the kitchen, the table caught my eye. Platters of succulent watermelon sliced into triangles and assorted fruits were placed at the center. Four place settings had been arranged, complete with napkins and utensils, indicating the expected guests.
Among her friends, Ziba Aghavyeva is known for her outstanding hosting abilities and delectable cuisine who goes the extra mile to ensure occasions in her home are delightful experiences.
Originally from Baku, Azerbaijan, Aghavyeva moved to the United States with her spouse eight years ago and started a family.
She has developed a strong affection for Lafayette, appreciating its easygoing lifestyle and warm climate. She's also earned two master's degrees from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Her meal was comprised of traditional Azerbaijani delicacies and Azerbaijani cheese that pairs well with watermelon. As soon as I heard "watermelon with cheese," I imagined the sweet and savory flavors combining, much like sprinkling salt on the fruit.
The colorful table-wide spread incorporated vibrant red, green and white. The fragrant aroma of fresh vegetables further enhanced the overall experience.
We began with dogramac, a classic Azerbaijani yogurt dish infused with herbs and cucumbers, served as a chilled soup. The dogramac complemented the other dishes and perfect for the Louisiana heat.
When it comes to Azerbaijani cuisine, dolmas or stuffed grape leaves are a must. To make these delectable treats, Aghavyeva used tender grape leaves from her backyard garden to wrap a flavorful stuffing made of meat, rice and herbs.
Various types of dolma are prepared worldwide, but the unique characteristic of Azerbaijani-style dolma is its smaller and rounder shape, the perfect bite-size version of the grape-leaf delicacy. It had pleasant, competing crisp and chewy textures that burst with flavor as soon as I took a bite.
Dolmas are great on their own or paired with a side of garlic yogurt dipping sauce. The combination of dolmas and sauce is unbeatable.
The choban salad, also known as shepherd's salad, is a popular dish in Azerbaijan. According to Aghavyeva, this salad got its name from the shepherds who used to gather ingredients from their farms to make it. She said the recipe is simple to prepare and uses affordable and easily obtainable ingredients such as cucumbers, tomatoes and herbs.
Aghavyeva relished in sharing stories about the traditional dishes from her homeland. She prepares these dishes at least once a month, often when she has gatherings, as it gives her a little piece of home.
At the end of the meal, Fazila Sheydayeva, a local Azerbaijani friend and owner of Sky's Bites, treated us to a delectable dessert — a crepe cake filled with crème and garnished with fresh raspberries. We savored every spoonful as we drank hot Azerbaijani tea.
Full from the delicious feast, I'll have to wait until next time to try the watermelon and cheese.
Azerbaijan dolmas
Serves 4-6. Recipe is by Ziba Aghavyeva, adapted from a recipe in the "AZ Cookbook" by Feride Buyuran.
1 pound ground lamb or beef
1 medium onion, grated
1/2 cup medium-grain white rice
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh dill
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh mint
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
100 small-size or 50 medium-size grape leaves
3 tablespoons clarified butter (ghee) or unsalted butter
Plain yogurt or yogurt sauce, to serve (recipe follows)
1. In a mixing bowl, combine the first eight ingredients (add less salt if using briny canned leaves). Mix with your hands until well combined.
2. If using fresh grape leaves, boil slightly salted water in a medium saucepan and blanch the leaves in small batches (about 10 at a time) in the boiling water for about a minute (less if the leaves are very tender). This will soften the leaves and make them easier to roll and faster to cook. Remove the leaves from the pan using a slotted spoon and drain in a colander. Cut off the stems.
3. If using canned leaves, put batches of them in a colander, rinse well under cold water to remove the salt and drain. If the canned leaves feel too thick, blanch them in boiling water for about a minute, then drain. Otherwise, do not blanch. Cut off the stems.
4. Have a medium saucepan ready. If using medium-size mature leaves, cut them in half. Small, young leaves can remain whole.
5. If there are any torn or damaged leaves, do not discard — use them to patch holes in other leaves as needed. Also, arrange some of the damaged leaves flat on the bottom of the saucepan. If you don’t have damaged leaves, line the bottom of the saucepan with unused whole leaves to cover.
6. To stuff the grape leaves, hold a leaf (or half, if cut) shiny side down on the palm of your hand. Place about 1 heaping teaspoon of the filling at the stem end of the leaf. Fold the top down, then the sides over the filling and roll up tightly to shape it into a 1-inch round bundle. Arrange the stuffed leaves, seam side down, on the bottom of the pan. Continue until all the leaves and filling are used, arranging the stuffed bundles snugly together in the pan, making several layers.
7. Dot the tops with butter and pour in water to cover the dolma halfway. Place a small lid or a small ovenproof plate on top of the stuffed leaves to keep them tight and to prevent them from opening. Cover and bring to a boil.
8. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for about an hour and a half, or until the leaves are tender, the filling is cooked and there is little liquid left (if the liquid is completely absorbed at some point during cooking, add more water and continue to simmer).
9. Serve immediately with bread and plain yogurt or garlic yogurt sauce to spoon onto the dolma to taste.
10. To make garlic yogurt sauce, in a bowl combine 1 cup of yogurt with 2 to 4 cloves garlic crushed with a garlic press.
Choban salad (shepherd’s salad)
Serves 4-6. Recipe is by Ziba Aghavyeva, adapted from a recipe shared on the blog of travelinbaku.com.
2 cucumbers, seeded and chopped
4 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1/2 medium red onion, chopped
4 ounces feta cheese, cubed or crumbled
1/4 cup chopped parsley
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1. In a bowl, add diced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese and parsley.
2. Add olive oil, lemon juice and salt. Toss to coat.
3. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until ready to serve. Best enjoyed the same day.
Dogramac
Serves 4-6. Recipe is by Ziba Aghavyeva, adapted from a recipe shared on the Instagram page of cookinwithaynur.
1 garlic clove (optional)
2 tablespoons dill
2 tablespoons parsley
2 tablespoons coriander
2 tablespoons fresh mint
1/2 large cucumber
1 1/2 cups natural yogurt
Salt to taste
2 cups cold water
1. Mix chopped herbs and cucumber with yogurt. Add generous amount of salt.
2. Pour in cold water; whisk all ingredients together.
3. Enjoy!