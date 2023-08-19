The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., Baton Rouge, will host a back-to-school fully stuffed backpack giveaway during the 11 a.m. worship service on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Children must accompany a parent or guardian for the giveaway.
On Wednesday, Aug. 30, a Community Baby Blessing for children 10 and younger will take place during the "Hour of Power" prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 2, a diaper giveaway will take place at 7 p.m. One package per family for the first 50 callers.
For more information, call Evelyn M. Edwards at (225) 907-4663.
Little Rock 160-year anniversary
The Little Rock Baptist Church, La. 412, Slaughter, is celebrating its 160-year anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.
The church is looking for ex-members and family members who are affiliated with the church in any way to participate in the activities and service.
Choir rehearsal is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
RSVP to Betty Taylor at (225) 654-3589 or Doris Thornton-Alexander at (225) 778-0141.
Church anniversary service
Freeman Baptist Church, 4628 La. 955 West, Ethel, is hosting a church anniversary service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.
The guest will be the Rev. Keith Stewman Sr. and Evening Star Baptist Church, Harvey.