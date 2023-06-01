It's the day before Gordy Quist hits the road on the Band of Heathens' latest tour, and he's got his hands full.
"My daughter's last day of school was yesterday and I'm at home running around," he said as a dog barked in the background. "I've got a bunch of my daughter's elementary school friends around; I'm flying out tomorrow; I'll run up to studio in little while and then off to work I go. But I'm trying to cherish the times we're home because … it’s been a busy year."
There's no doubt about that. Post-pandemic, the beloved Austin, Texas, roots rockers who'll be playing the Manship Theatre on Sunday, are busier than ever. Not only have they been playing to perhaps the most enthusiastic crowds of their career, but they've recorded and released new material. "Simple Things" is the band's ninth album, and it's something of a return to old times.
"It really kind of felt like our teenage selves in garage bands, just like excited at the pure fun of plugging in an electric guitar and playing in the same room as a drummer," Quist said. "I think that’s kind of the spirit of this record: back in our home base with the comforts of our home studio, just having fun and not thinking too much."
The Band of Heathens formed in Austin in 2005 through a meeting of songwriters Quist, Ed Jurdi and former member Colin Brooks. It didn't take long for them to gain a strong local following. After a couple of live albums — recorded at local landmarks Antone's and the much-lamented Momo's — they released their first, self-titled, studio album, produced by Texas music legend Ray Wylie Hubbard.
Texas, and especially Austin, plays a large part in the band's identity. Though their members now live in different parts of the country, Quist insists they're still an Austin band through and through.
"When we started, we all lived in Austin, but as we started touring more and playing less locally the band sort of scattered," Quist said. "At one point, we had someone in LA, someone in Nashville, someone in Asheville, and only two of us living here in Austin. But it’s always been our home base, the gear has always lived here, and we've always started the tours out of here."
The city itself has changed over the years, most recently through an influx of tech workers. Its new status as a tech hub has posed challenges for its ever-present arts and music community, although, as Quist points out, Austin is no stranger to going through periods of upheaval.
"When I moved here about 20 years ago, everybody told me that I'd missed it," he said. "They'd say 'Oh, you should have been here the last 10 years; Austin's changed so much.’ I have a feeling when people moved here in the '80s, the people who'd been here through the '70s would be the same. Like, ‘Oh man, it's not cool anymore’."
He laughed.
"Austin is certainly changing, but I still love the city. It still has a ton of artists. It is much harder to live here from a cost of living perspective, there's no doubt about that … but if you can make it happen, even in one of the outskirt towns around Austin, it’s a great place to live. There's certainly no shortage of talent and great songs still floating around."
The Heathens have often forged their own path. This has been particularly noticeable in their rejection of the usual band-label relationship. Aside from a brief distribution deal in Europe, they've always been independent, turning down label interest over the years. Quist said it was "just kind of dumb luck we've ended up this way," but it's clear that, from the outset, the band always wanted to control its own destiny.
"From day one, one of the things we wanted was artistic freedom," he said. "We wanted to be successful and not just make the next record (for contractual purposes); the goal was, 'Let's make something great that we all really like, and then go to work and hope that we can be successful enough to make one more.' And now it’s a large back catalog that’s our engine to keep making records. I'm really grateful that we own it all."
The band's tours, too, have seen increasingly larger and more enthusiastic audiences. Quist said he expected a cooling-off period after the initial frenzy of post-pandemic shows, but that hasn't happened.
"During our last tour, we had more attendance than we ever had," he said. "Every year has been better than the year before and it's been really crazy — everything kind of just keeps slowly and steadily growing."
Quist isn't entirely sure what's accounted for the band's continued growth in popularity. Well, not consciously, perhaps: whether he realizes it or not, it's not hard to sense he might have a few clues.
"I wish I could tell you what the secret was, that there was some sort of magic bullet that we've figured out," he said, sounding somewhat perplexed. "But it's really just been focusing on trying to write really great songs and, as a band, being adventurous and letting an element of danger in the live show. Keep taking chances, and trying to keep the fun in the music."
That'll do it.