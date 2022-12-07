holiday nutcracker 4

Hannah Kimbrough dances the role of the Arabian in the Cangelosi Dance Project's 'Holiday Nutcracker.'

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY TROY KLEINPETER

Night of comedy

You may know this funnyman from the TV series “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Now, comedian Joe Gatto brings his stand-up act to the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre. The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35-$55. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Time to roll

The Cortana Christmas Parade, with its marching bands, celebrities, dance troupes, nonprofits and local businesses, will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Baton Rouge. Around 70 parade entries and thousands of spectators are expected to line the route. downtownbatonrouge.org 

"Holiday Nutcracker"

Cangelosi Dance Project presents its annual production at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Dunham School's Brown-Holt Chapel Arts Center, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. $15-$25. cangelosidanceproject.com

