Night of comedy
You may know this funnyman from the TV series “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Now, comedian Joe Gatto brings his stand-up act to the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre. The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35-$55. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
Time to roll
The Cortana Christmas Parade, with its marching bands, celebrities, dance troupes, nonprofits and local businesses, will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Baton Rouge. Around 70 parade entries and thousands of spectators are expected to line the route. downtownbatonrouge.org
"Holiday Nutcracker"
Cangelosi Dance Project presents its annual production at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Dunham School's Brown-Holt Chapel Arts Center, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. $15-$25. cangelosidanceproject.com