Katt's comedy show
Stand-up comedian/actor Katt Williams ("Friday After Next," "My Wife and Kids," "Norbit") will play the Raising Cane's River Center Arena at 8 p.m. Saturday, performing an all-new show. Tickets start at $59. ticketmaster.com
All aboard!
Check out miniature train models and watch the running of model trains on a large track system at the Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders' headquarters, 3406 College St. (behind the Republic of West Florida Museum), Jackson. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. greaterbrrailroaders.com
Pop-Up Art at the park
Relax, refresh and express your personality by creating your own unique "masterpieces" from 11 a.m. to noon Friday under the pavilion at Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road. For ages 18+. https://www.brec.org/index.cfm/form/home/189