It's that time of year again. We know that some people Christmas shop year-round, but if you're not done with making a list and checking it twice, shop local for the holidays with these artists, retailers and chefs.
Baton Rouge Succulents, 7276 Highland Road
Though the name is Baton Rouge Succulents, the company also offers air plants, house plants, flower arrangements and more in the store and online. If you want to give the gift that keeps on giving, they also have a $20 monthly plant club subscription box that mails right to your door.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Info: Call (225) 726-7676, email brsucculentco@gmail.com or visit brsucculentco.com.
Aline Prints + Design
From prints to greeting cards to stickers, Aline Moreaux's love for Louisiana is present in her work. Moreaux works in traditional and digital mediums, and both can be found on her website.
Info: Email aline.moreaux@gmail.com or visit alinemoreaux.com.
LSU Museum of Art Store at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
At the LSU Museum Store, you'll find a variety of works highlighting local artists from the area, including ceramics, paintings, jewelry and other gifts. Making a purchase in the museum store helps support and sustain the museum.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.
Info: Call (225) 389-7210, email lrusso@lsu.edu or visit lsumoa.org/store.
Buzbe, 18523 Perkins Road, Prairieville
Buzbe's tackle boxes are modular, customizable and durable. Individual internal bins come in a variety of sizes, so you can choose what works for you. The tackle box includes a grid system, which allows for a customizable internal layout. The boxes can be purchased online, along with rod covers and accessories, or at various retailers including Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins Road, and Superior Bait and Tackle, 5760 Siegen Lane.
Info: Email info@buzbe.com or visit buzbe.com.
Flynn's Candy Company
Flynn's Candy Company sells MamaRoos, a crunchy pecan treat in white or dark chocolate. Founder Ruth Flynn produces the small batch candy in Baton Rouge and sells it to grocery stores around the state.
You can shop in stores or make a custom order online.
Info: Call (903) 539-8550, email info@flynnscandycompany.com or visit flynnscandycompany.com.
Vanishing Heirlooms, 2242 Hillsdale Drive
Out of her love and appreciation for pieces from the past, Charel Kennedy started Vanishing Heirlooms Antique & Vintage Jewelry. Kennedy obtains the pieces from markets far and wide, and each one is authentic and professionally cleaned. Shop online or at her next show, Christmas at Coteau, Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 1-3.
Info: Call (225) 921-6725, email charel@cox.net or visit vanishingheirlooms.com.
Harper's Haberdashery, 16645 Highland Road
Harper's Haberdashery specializes in custom tailored clothing and makes more than 800 custom shirts a year. They offer suits and sport coats from hundreds of fabrics. The haberdashery is one of the only authorized Lucchese Classic dealers in the state, offering fully customizable boots in any toe, heel and leather combination.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Closed Sunday.
Info: Call (225) 752-0062, email harpershaberdashery@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
Season to Taste, 7635 Jefferson Highway
This tasting room in Bocage Village offers ultra premium olive oils, aged balsamic vinegar, olives, seasoning and spices, soup kits, honey and coffee. You can shop in store or online.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Info: Call (225) 384-6595, email seasontotastebr@gmail.com or visit seasontotastebr.com.
Museum Store at Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
The museum store features consignment pieces from local artists around the state, as well as stationery, jewelry, home décor, toys and art activity sets. Plus, museum members receive 10% off all regularly priced items every day.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Info: Call (337) 482‐2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
The Cajun Spoon
Husband and wife team Ryan and Kristen Grizzaffi started The Cajun Spoon to make products that tasted and felt like home. They offer Cajun box dinner mixes, desserts and seasoning products, including shrimp and corn bisque, brown gravy, fruit cobbler, jambalaya, chicken and dumplings, gumbo and shrimp and grits on the website.
Info: Call (225) 267-7231, email ryan@thecajunspoon.com or visit thecajunspoon.com.
Brass by Circa 1857, 327 North Blvd.
Brass, which stands for Baton Rouge Area Souvenir Shop, sells handmade items from local artists. From magnets and postcards to candles, T-shirts and home decor, Brass has something for everyone — even if you're not a tourist.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Info: Call (225) 270-8174 or visit brassbr.com.
Aroma Flame Candles, 10082 Big Bend Ave.
Aroma Flame Candles are made of 100% soy wax and essential oils, making them all natural, nontoxic and pet safe. The products are blended, poured and packaged by hand. They offer scents like Louisiana Magnolia, King Cake, Opulence Oak and Mistletoe Bliss. You can purchase items online or in various retailers, including Calvin's Bocage Market, 7675 Jefferson Highway, and Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive.
Info: Call (225) 960-2219, email info@aromaflamebr.com or visit aromaflamecandles.com.
Jeanpierre Family Spices, 760 St. Philip St.
Jeanpierre Family Spices offers Jeanpierre's Special Blend Season-All in three sizes: 4 ounces (no salt), 16 ounces and 8 ounces. The blend is available to purchase online or at multiple grocery stores around the area, including Hi Nabor Supermarket, 7201 Winbourne Ave., and Oak Point Fresh Market, 14485 Greenwell Springs Road.
Info: Call (225) 485 1777, email info@jeanpierrespices.com or visit jeanpierrespices.com.
Davey's Treasures
Davey's Treasures is focused on providing top-quality, Louisiana-made salsa with a treasured family recipe for customers to enjoy. The business was formed to support Davey Woolridge, 34, who has special needs. The salsa is offered in two flavors, mild and hot, and can be purchased online or in multiple stores in the area. Some retailers include Bet-R, 2812 Kalurah St.; Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway; and Fresh Pickin's Market, 10375 Coursey Blvd.
Info: Call (225) 769-4259, email daveystreasures@gmail.com or visit daveystreasures.com.
Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway
The Elizabethan Gallery is a full-service art gallery and custom framing store with a mission to carry local, original art. One-day framing, particularly during the Christmas season, has set the gallery apart for many years. Some of the local artists in the gallery include Kathy Daigle, Keith "Cartoonman" Douglas, Diego Larguia and Andrea Phillips.
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Info: Call (225) 924-6437 or visit elizabethangallery.com.
Woodland Sunrise
Woodland Sunrise is a family business in Edgerly (west of Lake Charles) that specializes in botanical goat milk soap, artisan soap, bath bombs and natural skin care. Their products are handmade in small batches with items like olive and avocado oil, cocoa and shea butter, goat milk, colloidal oatmeal, pure essential oils, herbs and clays.
Info: Call (337) 884-4486, email woodlandsunrisesoap@gmail.com or visit woodlandsunrise.com.
Local Supply, 1509 Government St.
Located in Mid City's Electric Depot, Local Supply features more than 75 Louisiana businesses, including Sweet Baton Rouge, Hannah Gumbo, Abba + Nim Jewelry and Amanda Proctor Ceramics. Their products range from journals and greeting cards to tea towels and jams, to baby bibs and stuffed animals.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Info: Call (225) 256-8384 or visit localsupplybr.com.
"Brown Pelican" by Rien Fertel
Rien Fertel's book tells the story of humanity’s complicated relationship with the brown pelican over the years. Conservation efforts once saved the bird, but it is under threat again, particularly along Louisiana's coast, due to land loss and rising seas. As a part of LSU Press' Louisiana True series, Fertel combines history and first-person narrative to reconstruct what we think we know about the state bird.
Info: Call (225) 578-6294 or visit lsupress.org.