Hank Willis Thomas exhibit
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open Hank Willis Thomas' exhibit, "Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," on Thursday, April 20. The show runs through Sunday, July 30. Willis, most recently heralded for his sculpture, "The Embrace," unveiled in Boston and dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. His exhibit investigates race, identity and class, with a focus on African American imagery and references in advertising, media and popular culture. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
Astronomy Day
Calling all wannabe astronauts, stargazers and astronomy lovers of all ages for this year’s Astronomy Day on Saturday, April 22, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The day will include hands-on activities, viewing of astronomy shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and a display of an authentic lunar sample in the museum’s collection with a NASA Solar System Ambassador. For tickets, visit 114191.blackbaudhosting.com/114191/tickets?. For more information, visit lasm.org.
'Orient Express' tickets
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," opening Friday, April 28, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting TheatreBR.org.
Sona Jobarteh concert
Tickets are on sale for Sona Jobarteh in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Jobarteh is a world-renowned multi-instrumentalist and composer from the Gambia whose lineage carries a formidable reputation for distinguished Kora masters of the West African Griot tradition. Tickets are $35-$50 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
'Krapp's Last Tape'
Baton Rouge Community College Professor of Theatre Arts, Tony E. Medlin, with the Irish Club of Baton Rouge will present Samuel Beckett's one-man, one-act play, "Krapp's Last Tape," at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the Magnolia Performing Arts Pavilion's Black Box Theatre on the Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Drive. The 1958 play is directed by composer and producer Brian Breen. Admission is a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Baton Rouge Community College Food Pantry. Seating is limited. For more information, email medlint@mybrcc.edu.
Tickets for 'Rachel'
Tickets are on sale for LSU Theatre's production of Angelina Grimké's rediscovered 1916 drama, "Rachel," about a young woman who is so horrified by racism around her that she vows never to bring children into the world, opening Friday, April 21, in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. Admission is $17-$22 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=11.
Sunday in the Park
New Breed Brass Band, which infuses funk, rock, jazz and hip-hop into a custom enhancement of the New Orleans’ second-line brass band tradition, takes over the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16 for the second installment of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Sunday in the Park concert series. The series also features Kristen Diable on April 23 and Will Wesley on April 30. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
Mad Hatters
Tickets are on sale for the annual Mad Hatters, a Baton Rouge Symphony League event that benefits the league's financial commitment to the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, in the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. This year's theme is "Made in Manhattan" and includes a luncheon, fashion show and auction. Tickets are $100 by visiting event.auctria.com/37493ab7-767f-4d21-b2ab-516da5a6a526.
Improv Festival
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Improve Festival, Thursday through Saturday, April 20-22, in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building and Greek Theater, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $7-$10 by visiting batonrougeimprovfest.com.
Auditions in Lafayette
Auditions for the second play of Cité des Arts’ 2023 Season, Diana Son's "Stop Kiss," will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the theater, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. For more information, visit citedesarts.org.
Grand Isle project
Restore Grand Isle, Grand Isle's newest nonprofit, has partnered with Louisiana artist Caroline Hill to raise awareness of the importance of restoring the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The campaign aims to raise funds to plant trees and native plants across the island to restore hurricane damages. Hill’s work includes two different limited edition giclee prints, one depicting Grand Isle with pelicans, and the other highlights the Louisiana iris. Also available is a “Restore Grand Isle” door hanger featuring one of Hill's painted pelicans. They are available by visiting restoregrandisle.com.
Dancing and art
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette School of Music and Performing Arts will present a dance performance led by Assistant Professor of Dance Michael Crotty at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. The program will feature original dance work by UL students in response to current exhibitions. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.