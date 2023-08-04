Symphony Chorus auditions
The Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus currently is auditioning new singers for the 2023-24 season, which will include music ranging from Haydn's "The Creation" to the music of John Williams. Rehearsals begin on Sept. 25. For more information on the audition process, the chorus and its schedule, visit brso.org/chorus.
Jazz Listening Room
Tickets are on sale for a special Jazz Listening Room with New York City-based guitarist/composer Charlie Rauh at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Virginia & John Noland Black Box Studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Rauh is in town as a resident composer for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. Tickets are $20 by visiting bontempstix.com/events/jazz-listening-room-presents-charlie-rauh-8-10-2023.
Broadway at the Ballet
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Broadway at the Ballet, bringing together many of the best performance artists of Baton Rouge, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Ct. Advance tickets are $60 and $70 at the door. For tickets, call (225) 766-8379 or visit bidpal.net/batb23.
River Road Show
The Art Guild of Louisiana’s premier exhibit, the River Road Show, a national juried and judged competition, runs through Sept. 25 at the Louisiana Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. The show features work by 65 artists from throughout the nation who paint in various mediums. The awards reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Admission is free. For more information, visit artguildlouisiana.org.
Free First Sunday
Sunday, Aug. 6, is Free First Sunday at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center of the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.; the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; and the U.S.S. Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road; and Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
'Sweat' auditions
Auditions are set for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14-15, for Ascension Community Theatre's production of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Sweat," at the theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. For more information, visit actgonzales.org.
Stargazing
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is hosting Family Hour Stargazing at 10 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 12, 19 and 26 in the Pennington Planetarium. Stargazing is included in admission price at the door. For more information, visit lasm.org.
Instrument drive
The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is conducting its Summer Instruments Drive. Do you have a musical instrument in your home collecting dust, or not being used? Consider donating it to the Acadiana Center for the Art’s "Play It Again" Instrument Recycling Program. With support from Lafayette Music Company, the Acadiana Center for the Arts is able to collect old instruments that are no longer being used and repair them so they can be given to schools for children who may not have the financial means to buy an instrument of their own. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.