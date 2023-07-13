Once Upon a Time
The LSU School of Art Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing its annual Invitational Summer Exhibition, "Once Upon a Time," through Friday, Aug. 11. The show features 70 mixed media works from artists who have a connection to the Capital City. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7180.
Artsplosion!
Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's summer arts camp, Artsplosion! from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 24-28, in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Campers in kindergarten through middle school will create original stories and engage in stage techniques, as well as stop-motion techniques to assist in developing characters and storylines all culminating in a showcase of their original works. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
Zoo art
The Baton Rouge Zoo has issued a call for Greater Baton Rouge artists, age 14 and older, for its inaugural Art for Animals Exhibition. Artwork in any style should be inspired by nature, wildlife, zoology, wild animals, conservation and other similar topics. It must be an original work of art, not from a kit or copied from other works of art. This juried exhibit replaces the zoo’s Annual Photo and Art Gone Wild contests. Participants who previously entered these and meet the qualifications for Arts for Animals Festival are encouraged to participate. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 1. Selected artworks for the Art for Animals Festival Exhibition will be displayed at the Baton Rouge Zoo Saturday through Thursday, Nov. 11-16. For more information, visit brzoo.org/news/call-for-artists?mc_cid=f4d28cd8cf&mc_eid=417a7e4bcf.
Nana encore
UpStage Theatre is bringing "I Love You Nana" back to its stage 1713 Wooddale Blvd., by popular demand. Tickets are on sale for an encore performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Tickets are $25 by visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
Tri-Parish Ballet
The Tri-Parish Ballet's tour of "The Wizard of Oz" continues this week at 10 a.m., Monday, July 17, at River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.; 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St.; and 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary. For more information, visit odysseyacademyofdance.com.
Mama's Gun
Tickets are on sale for "Mama's Gun: The Choreography of Mothering While Black" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The production is a mixture of concert dance, hip-hop theater and storytelling by Nyama Contemporary Dance Co. Tickets are $30 plus tax and fees by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
Watercolors in Hammond
The Louisiana Watercolor Society is showing an exhibit of some 30 works by 13 southeast Louisiana artists through Friday, July 21, in the newly renovated Oak Knoll Country Club, 45246 Country Club Road, Hammond. In addition to the Hammond show, the organization has annual shows at Christwood in Covington in autumn, in March at the State Archives building in Baton Rouge and an international show in May at Place St. Charles in New Orleans. Gallery hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit louisianawatercolorsociety.org.
High School Musical
Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's Summer Youth Musical, "High School Musical," running Thursdays through Sundays through Sunday, July 23, at the Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 by visiting tix.com/ticket-sales/ipaltheater/6446.