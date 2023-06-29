Dumesnil exhibit
The Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Art, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting an exhibit of works by Kathy Dumesnil through Sunday, Oct. 8, in the Jones Walker Foyer Jones Walker Foyer at Manship Theatre, along with an artist's reception at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Admission is free. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
Fourth at the museum
Tickets are on sale for the 18th annual July 4 celebration hosted by the LSU Museum of Art in partnership with Tsunami Sushi Baton Rouge from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, on the sixth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Enjoy fireworks, dinner by Tsunami and music. Tickets are $25–$75 at eventbrite.com/e/tsunami-lsu-moa-4th-of-july-extravaganza-tickets-642576943937?.
'Hunchback of Notre Dame'
Tickets are on sale for Christian Community Theatre's production of the musical, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," opening Thursday, July 13, at Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Advance tickets are $16-$19 by visiting cytbatonrouge.org/CCT/. Tickets will be $22 at the door.
And We Went
Baton Rouge Gallery is partnering with Dialogue on Race Louisiana and BREC to present the exhibit, "And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In," curated by Jonell Logan, opening Wednesday, July 5, at the gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The show will mark the anniversary of a pivotal but under-recognized moment in the fight for civil rights in Louisiana’s capital city through work by nearly a dozen contemporary artists from the state and across the nation. The show takes place inside the building that, from 1927 until its closure, served as the pool house for the segregated City Park Pool, where more than three dozen Black activists bravely entered on July 23, 1963. It runs through July 27. Admission is free. For more information, visit batonrougegallery.org/and-we-went.
Away from Home
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., is showing the exhibit, "Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories" through Saturday, Aug. 12, exploring off-reservation boarding schools through a collection of stories. In speaking the truth about acts of seemingly unfathomable violence and suffering in the lives of Native peoples, this exhibition is advised for more mature museum visitors. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Call for art
Baton Rouge General Arts in Medicine is accepting entries for its Arts in Medicine exhibit through July 28 on its campuses and in its physician clinics. Each selected artist must sign an Artist Agreement and read and acknowledge Baton Rouge General’s art policy and must provide a bio and price. Arts in Medicine will retain 30% of all sales with proceeds going directly back into the program. For requirements and where to drop off art, call (225) 763-4592 or email ArtsinMedicine@brgeneral.org.
Gala tickets
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's 77th season gala, "A Celebration of the Jukebox Musical," at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum and Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. General admission tickets are $100, and VIP tickets are $150 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
Stop Kiss tickets
Tickets are on sale Diana Son's "Stop Kiss," opening Friday, July 21, at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. An Opening Night Gala will precede the play at 6 p.m., which will follow at 7:30 p.m. Gala tickets are $30. Performance tickets are $20. For tickets, call (337) 291-1122 or visit citedesarts.org/tickets.