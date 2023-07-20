Casting call
Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., in partnership with the Krewe of Apollo, is casting for a production of "Tony N Tina's Wedding," opening Thursday, Aug. 17, at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd. The show is an interactive, environmental comedic sendup to Italian weddings. If you're interested in being part of the cast, Jenny Ballard-Mayfield at jballard@theatrebr.org.
At LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting a free opening reception and concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, for the the opening of "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama." The concert will feature a performance of Nina Simone classics by Chloé Marie followed by the reception. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Nana encore
UpStage Theatre is bringing "I Love You Nana" back to its stage 1713 Wooddale Blvd., by popular demand. Tickets are on sale for an encore performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Tickets are $25 by visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
At LASM
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing the new exhibit, "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," through Jan. 28 in the Republic Finance Gallery. The exhibition features eight contemporary artists and their interpretations of the stars, planets and night sky, honoring the long-standing tradition of using celestial bodies to investigate the mysteries of the cosmos, all in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
Summer intensive
Registration is open for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's annual Summer Intensive for intermediate and advanced dancers ages 12 and older from Monday through Friday, July 24-28, at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. There will be classes in ballet, pointe, variations, contemporary and conditioning. To register, call (225) 766-8379 or visit batonrougeballet.org/summer-intensive.
Zoo art
The Baton Rouge Zoo has issued a call for Greater Baton Rouge artists, age 14 and older, for its inaugural Art for Animals Exhibition. Artwork in any style should be inspired by nature, wildlife, zoology, wild animals, conservation and other similar topics. It must be an original work of art, not from a kit or copied from other works of art. This juried exhibit replaces the zoo’s annual Photo and Art Gone Wild contests. Participants who previously entered these and meet the qualifications for Arts for Animals Festival are encouraged to participate. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 1. Selected artworks for the Art for Animals Festival Exhibition will be displayed at the Baton Rouge Zoo Saturday through Thursday, Nov. 11-16. For more information, visit brzoo.org/news/call-for-artists?mc_cid=f4d28cd8cf&mc_eid=417a7e4bcf.
Mama's Gun
Tickets are on sale for "Mama's Gun: The Choreography of Mothering While Black" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The production is a mixture of concert dance, hip-hop theater and storytelling by Nyama Contemporary Dance Co. Tickets are $30 plus tax and fees by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.