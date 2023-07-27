At Theatre Baton Rouge
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "Alice in Wonderland," opening Friday, Aug. 11, in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $35 for Adults and $25 for students and children younger than age 17. Also on sale are tickets for the interactive comedy, "Tony N Tina's Wedding," opening Thursday, Aug. 17, at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Center, 9595 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $50. For all tickets, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
Ascension tickets
Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "Significant Other," opening on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Tickets are $15-$25 by calling (225) 647-1230 or visiting actgonzales.org.
Concert with candles
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's next Concert with Candles performance, "The Four Seasons," featuring the music of Vivaldi and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, in the Virginia and John Noland Black Box Studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Tickets are $30-$50 by visiting brso.org.
At Poydras Center
Tickets are on sale for a performance by guitarist Kirk Schieflbein and Friends at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Poydras Center, 500 W. Main, New Roads. Schieflbein will be joined by musicians Bill Grimes and Jonathan Grimes. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $28 by visiting artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
At LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting a free opening reception and concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, for the opening of "African American Masterworks from the Paul R. Jones Collection at The University of Alabama." The concert will feature a performance of Nina Simone classics by Chloé Marie followed by the reception. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
In West Baton Rouge
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host "Behind the Barn Doors" from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, where guests will see demonstrations highlighting the craftsmanship of historic trades and agricultural practices. Admission is free. Also, the museum will host Le Café Français from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, for those who speak French, are learning French or simply support the French language and culture in Louisiana. Speakers of any variety of French and any level of comprehension are welcome. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit WestBatonRougeMuseum.org.
Zoo art
The Baton Rouge Zoo has issued a call for Greater Baton Rouge artists, age 14 and older, for its inaugural Art for Animals Exhibition. Artwork in any style should be inspired by nature, wildlife, zoology, wild animals, conservation and other similar topics. It must be an original work of art, not from a kit or copied from other works of art. This juried exhibit replaces the zoo’s annual Photo and Art Gone Wild contests. Participants who previously entered these and meet the qualifications for Arts for Animals Festival are encouraged to participate. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 1. Selected artworks for the Art for Animals Festival Exhibition will be displayed at the Baton Rouge Zoo Saturday through Thursday, Nov. 11-16. For more information, visit brzoo.org/news/call-for-artists?mc_cid=f4d28cd8cf&mc_eid=417a7e4bcf.
At the Hilliard
The Hilliard Art Museum, 715 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is hosting a lineup of exhibitions that delve into the complexities of race, intergenerational loss and the power of art. The exhibits are Noel W. Anderson's solo exhibit, "Black Flesh?", showing through Feb. 3; and "Kei Ito: Each Tolling Sun," running through Feb. 24. The museum also will open "South Arts Southern Prize and State Fellows" on Saturday, Aug. 19, and "Off the Beaten Path: Weird, Wild and Abstract 2023: George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts Scholarship Contest" on Saturday, Sept. 2. For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit HillliardMuseum.org.
Instrument drive
The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is conducting its Summer Instruments Drive. Do you have a musical instrument in your home collecting dust, or not being used? Consider donating it to the Acadiana Center for the Art’s "Play It Again" Instrument Recycling Program. With support from Lafayette Music Company, the Acadiana Center for the Arts is able to collect old instruments that are no longer being used and repair them so they can be given to schools for children who may not have the financial means to buy an instrument of their own. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.