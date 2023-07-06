BASF's Kids' Lab
Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for young scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Fill out a reservation form at lasm.org by the Thursday prior to your desired session. You also may register on-site the day of the program, as space permits. The next sessions are scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
Work with Kids' Orchestra
Kids' Orchestra is looking for workers for its 2023-24 season. The organization builds a community of creative, confident and socially engaged students through music education and gives kindergarten through fifth grade students across East Baton Rouge Parish the opportunity to study music, learn an instrument and perform in an ensemble. The orchestra is looking for part-time teaching artists, part-time site coordinators and part-time site assistants. To apply, visit kidsorchestra.org/join-our-team.
Nana encore
UpStage Theatre is bringing "I Love You Nana" back to its stage 1713 Wooddale Blvd., by popular demand. Tickets are on sale for an encore performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Tickets are $25 by visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
'Hunchback of Notre Dame'
Tickets are on sale for Christian Community Theatre's production of the musical, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," opening Thursday, July 13, at Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Advance tickets are $16-$19 by visiting cytbatonrouge.org/CCT. Tickets are $22 at the door.
Call for art
Baton Rouge General Arts in Medicine is accepting entries for its Arts in Medicine exhibit through July 28 on its campuses and in its physician clinics. Each selected artist must sign an artist agreement, read and acknowledge Baton Rouge General’s art policy, and provide a bio and price. Arts in Medicine will retain 30% of all sales with proceeds going directly back into the program. For requirements and where to drop off art, call (225) 763-4592 or email ArtsinMedicine@brgeneral.org.
In Opelousas
The Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center, 315 N. Main St., Opelousas, is partnering with the St. Landry Parish Parent and Family Engagement Department to host a Family Engagement Program from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 12. The program is a fun-filled educational experience. The museum also will host Carola Lillie Hartley's presentation, "A Visual Historic Tour Through Opelousas," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. For more information, call (337) 948-2589 or email museum@cityofopelousas.com.
The Essies
Voting is open for the Iberia Performing Art League's 2023 Essies awards, set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. The Essies are the theater's annual awards ceremony to celebrate the season. To cast a vote for best performers in several categories, visit bit.ly/3O1IBGA. Voting closes at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9. For tickets, visit tix.com/ticket-sales/ipaltheater/6446/event/1335706.
Stop Kiss tickets
Tickets are on sale Diana Son's "Stop Kiss," opening Friday, July 21, at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. An opening night gala will precede the play at 6 p.m., which will follow at 7:30 p.m. Gala tickets are $30. Performance tickets are $20. For tickets, call (337) 291-1122 or visit citedesarts.org/tickets.