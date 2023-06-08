Bloomsday celebration
The Baton Rouge Irish Club will presents its 19th annual Bloomsday, a celebration of Irish literature, music and dance, featuring readings from James Joyce’s "Ulysses," along with a performance by the Ryan School of Irish Dance. Bloomsday is an international event with simultaneous events around the globe from Dublin to New York, and Baton Rouge is proud to present Louisiana’s contribution to this observance. The program will be presented dinner-theater style at on Café Americain, 7521 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 on Friday, June 16. Doors open at 6 p.m., with food served between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The program starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 admission, not including food and beverage. Seating is limited to 60. For more information, call (225) 924-6437.
CPI summer program
The Collaborative Piano Institute and the LSU School of Music received an NEA Grant for its three-week, annual summer program for some 100 pianists, singers, composers, string instrumentalists and bassoonists. The program runs through Saturday, June 24, and is focusing on issues of race, underrepresentation and bias in classical music. Black, indigenous People of Color faculty and guest artists will be supported by the NEA to deliver more than 70 lectures, discussions, master classes and live performances, as well as private lessons and ensemble coaching sessions for participants who come from all over the world. The live performances will be free. For a full schedule of events, visit calendar.lsu.edu/department/college_of_music_dramatic_arts.
Art Guild show
The Art Guild of Louisiana's 70th Anniversary Exhibit, featuring work by its founding members, runs through Friday, June 30, in the exhibition gallery at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a closing reception at 5 p.m. June 29. Admission is free to both the show and reception. For more information, visit artguildlouisiana.org.
At UpStage Theatre
Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "I Love You Nana," opening Friday, June 16, at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $25 by calling (225) 924-3774 or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
Legally Blonde
Tickets are sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical "Legally Blonde," opening Friday, June 16, on its Main Stage at 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
At Glassell Gallery
The 22nd annual Invitational Summer Art Exhibition is showing through Friday, Aug. 11, at LSU's Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., with an artists' reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8. Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free to both the exhibit and reception. For more information, call (225) 578-5400 or visit glassellgallery.org.
Juneteenth panel
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is partnering with the Beta Iota Lambda and Xi Nu Lambda chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., to host a panel discussion that will unpack the post-emancipation triumphs of Black Americans in commemoration of Juneteenth at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15. The title of this panel discussion is "The Professor, Preacher and Performer: How African Americans Found Liberation Post Emancipation through the Arts, Academics and Religion." A reception is set for 5 p.m., followed by the panel discussion at 6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
Casso exhibit
Lagniappe Frame Shoppe, Inc., 9696 Jefferson Highway, and the family of Larry J. Casso III have released the art of Larry Casso Fine Arts in the exhibition, "Remembering Larry Casso," which runs through Friday, Aug. 4, in the first floor Lamar Atrium Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. This is the first exhibition since Casso's death and is a precursor to a larger exhibit scheduled for The Gallery at Manship in May 2024. For more information, visit larrycassofinearts.com.