And We Went
Baton Rouge Gallery is partnering with Dialogue on Race Louisiana and BREC to present the exhibit, "And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In," curated by Jonell Logan, opening Wednesday, July 5, at the gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The show will mark the anniversary of a pivotal but under-recognized moment in the fight for civil rights in Louisiana’s capital city through work by nearly a dozen contemporary artists from the state and across the nation. The show takes place inside the building that, from 1927 until its closure, served as the pool house for the segregated City Park Pool, where more than three dozen Black activists bravely entered on July 23, 1963. It runs through July 27. Admission is free. For more information, visit batonrougegallery.org/and-we-went.
Call for art
Baton Rouge General Arts in Medicine is accepting entries for its Arts in Medicine exhibit through July 28 on its campuses and in its physician clinics. Each selected artist must sign an Artist Agreement and read and acknowledge Baton Rouge General’s art policy and must provide a bio and price. Arts in Medicine will retain 30% of all sales with proceeds going directly back into the program. For requirements and where to drop off art, call (225) 763-4592 or email ArtsinMedicine@brgeneral.org.
Gala tickets
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's 77th season gala, "A Celebration of the Jukebox Musical," at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum and Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. General admission tickets are $100, and VIP tickets are $150 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
At Rosedown
The popular, two-week program series, "History Mythbusters," returns to Rosedown State Historic Site, 12501 La. 10, St. Francisville, on Monday, July 10. The series continues daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, July 23. The site staff will explore commonly-believed myths by relating how and why they were created, and presenting the factual information behind each myth. For more information, call (888) 376-1867 or (225) 635-3110, or visit LaStateParks.com.
At Twin Steeples
Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, 220 E. Oak St., Ponchatoula, will open its July exhibition, "Hot July Art," on Saturday, July 1, with a reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. The show runs through Tuesday, July 25, and features painters Rita Bridges of Madisonville and Brent Houzenga of New Orleans, and jewelry maker Laurie LaMarca of Independence. Hours are 10 a.mm. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Also, the center will host an open mic and performance by musician-singer Mia Dixon from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Admission is free. Finally, at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, the center will host an artist pop-up market and member’s party. Membership is $50 a year. For more information, visit twinsteeples.org.
At Southeastern
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Contemporary Art Gallery, 411 Ned McGehee Drive, on campus in Hammond, will host “Rituals/Rituales,” an exhibit featuring a selection of art works made by Cuban-American artist Maria Lino. The free exhibition is open through Tuesday, Aug. 29, and spans more than 40 years of Lino’s video art practice. Lino employs drawing, printmaking, text, video, dance, and textiles, to primarily create individual and group portraits of those who are often overlooked, such as women, children, people with disabilities, migrants and immigrants. The gallery will host a closing reception at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday beginning Monday, Aug. 7. For more information, call (985) 549-5080 or email cmolina@southeastern.edu.
At the Hilliard
This is the final week to see "Invisible Tears: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists and Their Stories," which runs through Friday, June 30, at the Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, 510 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit HillliardMuseum.org.