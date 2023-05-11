At Theatre Baton Rouge
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "Little Women," opening Friday, May 19, in the Studio Theatre, Tickets are $25-$30. Tickets also are on sale for the theater's production of "Legally Blonde," opening Friday, June 16, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$30. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
Historical Happy Hour
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host Historical Happy Hour, featuring Ashley Orlando and the Florida Street Blowhards, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, on the band's Juke Joint stage. Admission is free to this monthly program. For more information, call (225) 366-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Taylor Swift by candlelight
Tickets are on sale for the next performance in the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Candlelight Concert Series, "Taylor Swift: A Candlelight Concert," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, and 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the John and Virginia Noland Black Box Studio Theatre at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Tickets are $30-$50 by visiting brso.org.
Spring Show
The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, is showing its annual spring art show through Saturday, June 22. The free exhibit includes art by Carol Hallock, Keith Douglas, Kay Lusk, Krista Roche, Justin Patin, Nancy Smitherman, Carol Creel, Diego Larguia, Cathy Smart and Claire Pasqua. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or visit elizabethangallery.com.
Hilliard seeks support
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Hilliard Art Museum, 715 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, has embarked on its “More than a Museum” public campaign to raise $1.5 million by December, to restore and renovate the A. Hays Town building by the end of summer 2024, just in time for the celebration of the museum's 20th anniversary. As part of the museum’s renovation project, the landmark A. Hays Town-designed building will be transformed into a dynamic space featuring a cafe, a gathering space, classrooms, updated restrooms and an elevator. For more information or to donate, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
Lost in Wonderland
Tickets are on sale for the dance company For the Love of Dance's "Lost in Wonderland" at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the Hartley/Vey Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $30 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
Ignite
Tickets are on sale for Revolution Dance Company's "Ignite" at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $17 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.