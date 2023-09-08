Music Club
The Music Club of Baton Rouge will host a recital by tenor Michael Celentano, the National Federation of Music Clubs' 2023 Young Artist Winner, at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Admission is free. For more information, visit brmusicclub.com.
At UpStage Theatre
Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production, "An Evening of Performing Arts," at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are 22 by visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
At LSU Galleries
LSU Galleries are hosting two exhibits in September. The first, "John Harlan Noriss: Mirror Markers," runs through Sunday, Oct. 15, in the Barnes Ogden Gallery, 1010 Barnes Ogden Art & Design Complex, LSU campus. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. The second exhibit, "Hannah and Blake Sanders: Stick/Stuck," runs through Sunday, Oct. 22, in Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries.
Historical Happy Hour
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host its next Historical Happy Hour at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, featuring Grammy-nominated musician Corey Ledet with Zydeco Dance Instruction by Brandon Broussard in its Juke Joint. Admission is free. For more information, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Award applications
Applications for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Everett G. Powers Fund for Creativity Award will open Monday. Named after former executive director Everett G. Powers, applicants for the $5,000 annual award are not required to be artists or arts organizations but must be a resident of one of the 11 parishes served by the Arts Council. Submission deadline is 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at artsbr.org, where application requirements also can be found.
'Hell's Bell' tickets
Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiane's production of Camille Saint-Saens' "Hell's Bell," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, in Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Tickets are $155 by visiting operalouisiane.com.
Symphony opener
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's season opener with Adam Johnson debuting as the symphony's new maestro, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 396 St. Louis St. Tickets are $19-$65 by visiting brso.org.
'Grease' tickets
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical, "Grease," opening Friday, Sept. 15, on the theater's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for students and children younger than age 17. For tickets, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
Harry Potter concert
Tickets are on sale for "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert" by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, Oct. 26, in the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Tickets are $61-$94 by visiting tickets.heymanncenter.com/en/buyingflow/tickets/1337/355.
Members+ exhibition
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s annual "Members+: All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center" exhibition, highlighting works by its member artists, is now open in the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Ferdinand St. The free exhibit runs through Wednesday, Sept. 13. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit artsbr.org.