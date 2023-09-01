Children's Choir
Registration is open for the First Baptist Church Baton Rouge's Greater Baton Rouge Children's Choir, conducted by Christian Vigé. The choir accepts students between the first and 12 grades from diverse backgrounds and skill levels. Tuition is $25 per child per session. The choir meets on from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 5. For more information, call (225) 368-6568 or email gbrccmusic@gmail.com.
Award applications
Applications for Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Everett G. Powers Fund for Creativity Award will open Monday, Sept. 11. Named after former executive director Everett G. Powers, applicants for the $5,000 annual award are not required to be artists or arts organizations but must be a resident of one of the 11-parishes served by the Arts Council. Submission deadline is 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at artsbr.org, where application requirements also can be found.
Symphony opener
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's season opener with Adam Johnson debuting as the symphony's new maestro, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 396 St. Louis St. Tickets are $19-$65 by visiting brso.org.
Members+ exhibition
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s annual "Members+" exhibition, highlighting works by its member artists, is now open in the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Ferdinand St. Bolstered by other local creatives, the show celebrates local visual artists and the inspiration they bring to the Arts Council’s 11-parish region. The artists were prompted to create a work inspired by everyday life, a scene always at the forefront of every Louisianan's mind — the roads and routes we take to get to where we need to go every day. The free exhibit runs through Sept. 13. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
'Grease' tickets
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical, "Grease," opening Friday, Sept. 15, on the theater's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for students and children younger than age 17. For tickets, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
Baton Rouge Gallery
Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, will host a First Wednesday opening reception on Sept. 6 for its September exhibitions featuring work by its artist members Rosemary Goodell, David Horton, Christy Diniz-Liffman and Sam Losavio. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.
At LSU Museum of Art
The new exhibit, "Reveal: Photographs by Jerry Siegel," at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Art, 100 Lafayette St., runs through Nov. 12. The show explores identity and gender fluidity within the drag and transgender community. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Poster unveiling
The official pin and poster for the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles designed by local artist Jeromy Young will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. The unveiling will take place during the museum's Fall Opening Exhibition at 6 p.m. For more information, call (337) 482-0811 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
Poster exhibit
The Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E. Thomas Blvd., Hammond, will open “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” with an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. The show will run through Thursday, Oct. 5. This traveling show from the Smithsonian Institution examines the Poor People’s Campaign, which drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C., in 1968. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, call (985) 542-7113 or visit hammondarts.org.