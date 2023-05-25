Matilda the Musical
Tickets are on sale for Playmakers' production of "Matilda the Musical," opening Friday, June 2, in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive on the LSU campus. Tickets are $18 for children and $24 for adults by calling (225) 578-6996 or visiting playmakersbr.org.
LSU Museum talk
At noon, Tuesday, June 6, the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host the talk, "Art & Appropriation," with Liz Lessner, artist and instructor of art at LSU, focusing on the artistic history of appropriation and how Hank Willis Thomas employs the technique in his "Unbranded" works. Admission is free. Bring your lunch. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
At Rosedown
On Monday, May 29, at Rosedown State Historic Site, 102501 La. 10, St. Francisville, in recognition of Memorial Day, tour staff will discuss with visitors the military service of members of Rosedown's Turnbull-Bowman Family. Memorial Day is a day for mourning United States Military personnel that have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. For more information, call (225) 635-3110 or (888) 376-1867, or visit LaStateParks.com.
At UpStage Theatre
Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "I Love You Nana," opening Friday, June 16, at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $25 by calling (225) 924-3774 or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
In West Baton Rouge
West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, has a full slate of events in June:
- Thursday, June 1, noon, Ben Peabody leads a Lunchtime Gallery Talk on his exhibit, "Art and Addiction." Admission is free.
- Friday, June 2, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Le Café Français with special guest speaker, Veni Harlan, author of “Evangeline Reconsidered.” Admission is free.
- Sunday, June 4, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., "Behind the Barn Doors," with demonstrations highlighting the craftsmanship of historic trades and agricultural practices, featuring hand forging adzes and axes with Gary Hart, hand-forging chain with Ben Deshotels and dying fabric with Linda Collins. Admission is free.
- Registration is open for the Beginning Shuttle Tatting Workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. Cost is $30.
- Registration is open for the Exploration Acadian Genealogy Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 10, 17 and 24. Admission is free.
- Sunday, June 11 and 25, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Old Time County Jam. Admission is free.
- Thursday, June 17, the exhibit, "The River is the Road," featuring paintings by George Rodrigue, opens.
- Sunday, June 25, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Le Jam with the Cajun French Music Association, featuring Reggie Matte, of the Jambalaya Cajun Band. Admission is free.
- Tuesday, June 27, 6 p.m., Free Community Yoga Practice with Elena Moreno-Keegan.
To register or for more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Legally Blonde
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical, "Legally Blonde," running Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18, and again from Thursday, June 22, through Sunday, June 25. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
In Pointe Coupee
The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee will open its annual exhibit, "Treasures of Pointe Coupee," with a reception on Friday, June 2, in the Julien Poydras Museum and Art Center, 500 Main St., New Roads. The show features 86 works by 58 local and regional artists. "Treasures" runs from Fridays through Sundays, June 2-4 and June 9-11, with Louisiana photographer C.C. Lockwood as the special speaker at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Admission is free. For a full schedule, visit artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
Twin Steeples in June
Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, 220 E. Oak St., Ponchatoula, has a full slate of events in June. The center's new hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and by appointment on Monday and Tuesday. Here is the June lineup:
- Thursday, June 1, "The World of Dolls," featuring the Northshore Doll Club's collection, opens. The exhibit runs through Tuesday, June 27.
- Thursday, June 1, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., open mic and performance by poet Jonathan Mayers. Admission is free.
- Thursday, June 15, 3 p.m., Paper Doll Workshop with Texas Rigsby. Admission is free.
- Saturday, June 17, 10:30 a.m., Children’s book author reading and craft with Shannon Kelley Atwater, reading from her book, “Goodnight Pothole.” Admission is free.
- Wednesday, June 21, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Yoga at the Steeples. Pay what you can; $10 suggested donation. Bring your own mat.
- Friday, June 23, 6 p.m., Louisiana Dolls & Artists talk with Cynthia Orgeron. Admission is free.
For more information, visit twinsteeples.org.
Auditions in Lafayette
Auditions are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, for the Lauren-Reilly Eliot Theatre Co.'s production of Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None," at the theater, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. These will be paid roles. For more information, visit lreeliottheatre.com.
Hilliard exhibit
The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will open "The Summer Exhibition," showcasing a celebration of female artistry, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9. For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit HillliardMuseum.org.