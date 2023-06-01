Neighborhood Arts
The LSU Museum of Art is kicking off its Neighborhood Arts Project this week. The program provides free art activities in East Baton Rouge Parish under pop-up tents for families and children at different sites in underserved locations in the city with an emphasis on artists representing diverse backgrounds. Museum educator Brandon V. Lewis leads the program. For more information, visit lsumoa.org/nap.
The schedule is as follows:
- June 6, 10 a.m. to noon, 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge Center, 2050 N. Foster Drive.
- June 15, 20 and 29, 10 a.m. to noon, Village Resource Center, 765 N. Acadian Thruway.
- June 8, 21 and July 6, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartley/Vey Park at Gardere, 1702 Gardere Lane.
- June 9, 10 a.m. to noon, Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive,
- June 7, 13, 10 a.m. to noon, New Hope Baptist Church, 5856 Greenwell Springs Road.
- June 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mt. Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
- June 16, 10 a.m. to noon, Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St.
- June 19, 10 a.m. to noon, Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway.
- June 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Xi Nu Lambda Alpha Phi Alpha House, 867 N. Foster Drive.
- June 23, 28, 10 a.m. to noon, My Faith Thrift Store, 8844 Greenwell Springs Road.
- June 27, 29, 10 a.m. to noon, Baker High School, 3200 Groom Road, Baker.
- June 30, July 7, 10 a.m. to noon, Pearl George Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave.
- July 11, 10 a.m. to noon, Scotlandville Magnet High School, 9870 Scotland Ave.
- July 12, 10 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Main Branch, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
- July 13, 10 a.m. to noon, River Center Library, 250 North Blvd.
- July 14, 10 a.m. to noon, Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road.
- July 18, 10 a.m. to noon, Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road.
- July 19, 10 a.m. to noon, Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker.
- July 20, 10 a.m. to noon, Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 13540 Scenic Highway.
- July 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Gus Young BREC Center, 4200 Gus Young Ave.
LSU Museum talk
At noon, Tuesday, June 6, the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host the talk "Art & Appropriation" with Liz Lessner, artist and instructor of art at LSU, focusing on the artistic history of appropriation and how Hank Willis Thomas employs the technique in his "Unbranded" works. Admission is free. Bring your lunch. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
Hilliard exhibit
The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will open "The Summer Exhibition," showcasing a celebration of female artistry, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9. For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit HillliardMuseum.org.
At UpStage Theatre
Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "I Love You Nana," opening Friday, June 16, at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $25 by calling (225) 924-3774 or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
'Legally Blonde'
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical "Legally Blonde," running Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18, and again from Thursday, June 22, through Sunday, June 25. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
Candlelight concerts
Tickets are on sale for the next concert in the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Candlelight series at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, in the John and Virginia Noland Black Box Studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. This month's theme is "Celebrating Pride." Tickets are $35-$55 by visiting brso.org.