At LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Arts in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will host Lauren Cross in its "Decorative Arts Lecture Series: Reclaiming African American Traditions in the Decorative Arts" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Cross is the Gail-Oxford Associate Curator of American Decorative Arts. Admission is free. Also, the museum will open "Reveal: Photographs by Jerry Siegel" on Friday, Sept. 1. The exhibit explores identity and gender fluidity within the drag and transgender community, as seen through the lens of Alabama artist Jerry Siegel. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
At Backwoods Gallery
A reception for an exhibit of the oil paintings by late artist Herschel Harrington will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Backwoods Gallery, 11931 St. Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Harrington considered his art to be a blend of impressionism, expressionism and pointillism. His paintings often capture lovely Louisiana scenes — egrets and other birds, the Mississippi River, oak trees, sugar cane fields and bayous. For many years Harrington lived in St. Francisville and had a gallery on Royal Street. His art was purchased by prominent people all over the world and has long been a favorite of many in St. Francisville. The show runs through Nov. 30. Further more information, call (225) 721-1736.
Ugandan art
On Sunday, Aug. 27, Peter Kiwanuka, founder and director of the Bethany Centre Primary School in Jjungo, Uganda, will be at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd., speaking briefly at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. He also will be greeting people in the church's Reception room between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Original batik artwork created by the Bethany Children will be on display in the Reception Room and available for purchase between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. These works of art are ready to be framed or perhaps even turned into a pillow. All proceeds will go directly to help purchase a badly needed school bus for the school. For more information, call (225) 387-0617.
Symphony opener
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's season opener with Adam Johnson debuting as the symphony's new maestro, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 396 St. Louis St. Tickets are $19-$65 by visiting brso.org.
At Arts Council
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s annual "Members+" exhibition, highlighting works by its member artists, is now open in the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Ferdinand St. Bolstered by other local creatives, the show celebrates local visual artists and the inspiration they bring to the Arts Council’s 11-parish region. The artists were prompted to create a work inspired by everyday life, a scene always at the forefront of every Louisianan's mind — the roads and routes we take to get to where we need to go every day. The free exhibit runs through Sept. 13. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
Grease tickets
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical, "Grease," opening Friday, Sept. 15, on the theater's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for students and children younger than age 17. For tickets, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
The Big Sketch
The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, or BREC, is launching a communitywide art project, "The Big Sketch," through its BREC Art division to get the greater East Baton Rouge community drawing, sketching and painting. Beginning Sept. 4, BREC Art will email participants a weekly creative prompt designed to challenge artists at all levels to create original works within a sketchbook format. Prompts will be emailed through Oct. 30. All participants will be invited to a special BREC Art event at BREC’s Baringer Art Center, 7401 Baringer Road, to share their work. Sign up now by visiting brec.org/brecart.
At Yes We Cannibal
Yes We Cannibal art collective, 1600 Government St., is showing Jonathan Peterson's exhibit, "Meanwhile, in the space between," through Friday, Sept. 1. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call (240) 644-2039 or (240) 595-9421, email meetmeat@yeswecannibal.org or visit yeswecannibal.org.
Community music school
Registration is now open for the fall session of Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School. The 13-week fall semester will begin Monday, Aug. 28, and will offer individual lessons on various musical instruments and voice to students of all ages on Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond and at the Livingston Literacy Center in Walker. In addition to individual lessons, opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are available upon request. Students will still be able to choose between in-person and online instruction. For more information and to register, call (985) 549-5502, or visit southeastern.edu/cms.
'SpongeBob' musical
Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's production of "The SpongeBob Musical," opening Friday, Sept. 1, at the Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Tickets are $20 by visiting IpalTheater.com.