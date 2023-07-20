The following is a calendar of community events in the Baton Rouge area from Friday-Thursday, July 27.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Series covering skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs, famous events and celestial histories and possible futures. For ages 14+. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
GREATER BATON ROUGE MODEL RAILROADERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. Miniature train models and running of model trains on large track system. Free. greaterbrrailroaders.com.
STUDIO SATURDAYS: PRINTMAKING ON FABRIC WITH KELSEY LIVINGSTON: 10 a.m. to noon, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The mixed media class focuses on the art of drawing, printmaking, and hand-sewing to create works on fabric. Cost of the seven classes lasting through Aug. 26 is $250, nonmembers; $225, members. Register at lasm.org.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: A HAIR-RAISING EXPERIMENT: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
SUNDAY
BASF'S KIDS' LAB: A HAIR-RAISING EXPERIMENT: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the science of chemistry during 45-minute hands-on workshops for scientists ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. lasm.org.
MONDAY-FRIDAY, JULY 28
BATON ROUGE BALLET THEATRE SUMMER INTENSIVE: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dancers’ Workshop studios, 10745 Linkwood Ct. $425 + $25 registration fee. https://batonrougeballet.org/summer-intensive/.
FANTASY FOOTBALL FOR BEGINNERS: 4 p.m., River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd. Teens can learn the basics of fantasy football and participate in a mock draft. Popcorn and lemonade provided. (225) 389-4960.
TUESDAY
ART AT LUNCH: Noon, third floor, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Lecture by Luke St. John McKnight, chief operations officer for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Learn about how the arts can be used to build and strengthen communities. Free. Bring a lunch; water and sodas supplied. lsumoa.org.
WEDNESDAY
SHUT UP AND SING KARAOKE COMPETITION: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Chelsea's Live!, 1010 Nicholson Drive. Free entry between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; $5 after 9 p.m. chelseaslive.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods and more. breada.org.
MINUTE-TO-WIN-IT JUNGLE ESCAPE ROOM: 2:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Kids ages 8-11 can go on safari through the "jungle;" beat the games and escape. Registration required. (225) 231-3760.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In," through July 30. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "The History of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities" and "Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball." (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. Featured artists Anna Lacy and Jessica Haslom, through Friday; "Artsplosion" exhibit by kid campers, Monday-July 28. "Members+ Exhibit" in August, with the theme "All Roads Lead to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center." 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. "Hot Summer Show," featuring new work by Mickey Asche and Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, through Aug. 26. Call (225) 924-6437 or follow the gallery's Facebook page.
JONES WALKER FOYER: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Work of Kathy Dumesnil, through Oct. 8. manshiptheatre.org.
LAMAR ATRIUM GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Remembering Larry Casso," the art of Larry Casso Fine Arts, through Aug. 4. larrycassofinearts.com.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road."Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through Aug. 1; and "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6. "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies," The Republic Finance Gallery, through Jan. 28, 2024. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Hank Willis Thomas/Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America," through July 30. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection," ongoing; and "What is Printmaking?" Family Gallery, ongoing. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
LSU'S GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. 22nd annual Invitational Summer Art Exhibition "Once Upon a Time," through Aug. 11. Hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. glassellgallery.org.
LSU TEXTILE & COSTUME MUSEUM: Human Ecology Building, Tower Drive, LSU campus. "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective in Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," through Aug. 31. (225) 578-5992 or email textile@lsu.edu.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. brec.org/facility/MagnoliaMound.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Free admission. "Political Parties and the Culture of Conventions," through Dec. 15. “Jazz Age Juxtaposition: The Prohibition Era in Louisiana," through Aug. 19. "Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories," through Aug. 12. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. “Pirates! The Story Behind the Pirate of the Pacific,” permanent exhibit. usskidd.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," through Oct. 29. "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," through Aug. 7. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.