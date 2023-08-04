Following the Friends of the LSU Libraries’ annual Book Bazaar in April, which raised $80,000, LSU Libraries honored the volunteers who played an integral role in this success.
The inaugural “Giving Back to Those Who Give: Volunteer Appreciation Night” took place June 21 at Hill Memorial Library and served as a tribute to the achievements and commitment of the volunteers.
The highlight of the evening was a guided tour of LSU Libraries’ renowned Special Collections, allowing volunteers and their guests to explore the treasures and notable items acquired through the generosity of FOLL, a nonprofit organization established in 1962 to provide vital financial support. Additionally, attendees viewed a display of historic FOLL ephemera, which showcased the organization’s longstanding dedication to supporting the library’s mission.
At evening's end, volunteers were presented with Louisiana Volunteer Service Award certificates, signed by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, which recognize individuals who demonstrate excellence through volunteerism.