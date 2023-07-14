The four debutantes presented by the Krewe of Cypress of Plaquemine this fall were celebrated at a summer social at the home of Kitty and Dean Martin in St. Francisville on June 17.
The debutantes, their mothers, grandmothers and sponsors were treated to a brunch. Special guests were the mothers and sponsors of the young men who will serve as dukes for the 2024 Carnival ball.
The four debutantes will also be maids in the Krewe’s ball, and the highlight of the social was when the 2024 Krewe of Cypress Ball theme and costume designs were shared with them.
Ball captains will be the board of directors for the krewe and members present were Suzanne Aucoin, Carrie Booksh, Joey LeBlanc, Ragan Pruitt White and Martin.
The debutantes honored are: Ali Bourgeois, daughter of Annette Bourgeois and Barry Bourgeois, being presented by her aunt and uncle, Dr. Dottie and Odom Vaughn, and her cousins, Rebekah and Al Rimes; Julia Anne Bucher, daughter of Kristin and George Bucher, and granddaughter of Karen Wilbert Kirby; Lauren Broughton Edwards, daughter of Jane and Kevin Edwards, and granddaughter of Janie and Jerry LeBlanc; and Marie Therese Daigre, daughter of Christi and Mark Daigre, being presented by her cousin, Melwyn Barker Wendt.
The Presentation Ball will be held Nov. 25 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine, and the Carnival Ball is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2024.