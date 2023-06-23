LSU Professor John Maxwell Hamilton has been awarded the Donald L. Shaw Senior Scholar Award by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication’s History Division.
This award honors a scholar who has a demonstrated record of excellence in media history that has spanned at least 15 years, including division membership.
Hamilton, a longtime journalist, author and public servant, is the Hopkins P. Breazeale Professor in LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, a global fellow at the Wilson Center and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He is the founding dean of the Manship School.
AEJMC’s History Division established the award in 2020 in honor of Donald L. Shaw, a journalism theoretician, historian and former head of AEJMC’s History Division best known for his research on the agenda-setting function of the press.
Hamilton’s 2020 book, “Manipulating the Masses: Woodrow Wilson and the Birth of American Propaganda,” was selected as the American Journalism Historians Association’s Book of the Year and won AEJMC History Division’s Book Award and the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School's Goldsmith Book Prize. Hamilton also earned a Goldsmith Prize and AJHA Book of the Year for his 2010 book, “Journalism’s Roving Eye: A History of American Foreign Reporting.”
Hamilton is also the author of six other books and scores of scholarly articles, as well as five decades of professional reporting and magazine writing. AEJMC’s History Division will recognize Hamilton during its Awards Gala at the AEJMC Conference in August.
Cancer Services honors survivors with annual life event
On June 4, Cancer Services held its annual Celebration of Life event at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to commemorate National Cancer Survivors Day.
The event welcomed 73 cancer survivors and their loved ones from across the Greater Baton Rouge region for food, music, dancing, arts and crafts, door prizes and fellowship.
This annual event honors and offers support for cancer survivors, defined as anyone living with a history of cancer, from diagnosis through the remainder of life. This event also draws attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship to advocate for more resources, research and survivor-friendly legislation to improve survivors’ quality of life. The afternoon also allowed attendees to acknowledge those who make up a cancer survivor’s support system, including family, friends and caretakers.
This year’s Celebration of Life was made possible by support from Performance Contractors and Baton Rouge General.